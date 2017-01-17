I played my first song to Khayyam Sahib: Talat Aziz on composing for 'Majaz'

MUMBAI: Ghazal maestro Talat Aziz is debuting as a music director with the biopic film 'Majaz' that will release on 20 January 2017.

Earlier, Radioandmusic.com has reported about Aziz’s debut as a composer for the same film, which was scheduled to release on 25 August 2016. This is the first time, Aziz has crooned for a film. The album of the film will be released on Zee Music Company.

Talking about it, Talat Aziz stated, "The lodestone of 'Majaz' is its music. I have tried my best to do justice as the composer. When I composed the first song, I played it to Khayyam Sahib, who is very close to me and he said whatever I did was with rightfulness.”

Majaz has 11 songs, composed by Talat Aziz. He has lent his voice to the songs in the film. Also, Sonu Nigam and Alka Yagnik have lent their voices in one track each.

The lyrics are an adaption of Majaz’s poetry, also penned by Khalid Faridi. The background score is done by Iqbal Darbar.

“The name 'Majaz' itself reflects the story behind the blended music, which has been soothing the hearts for years now. Asrar ul Haq Majaz, who was an Indian Urdu poet, has been an influential figure in modern Sufi poetry and I feel blessed to compose for the film. The songs are obviously Gazal and Sufi based songs with some contemporary touch,” added Aziz.

Majaz is a biopic on the life of Asrarul Haq Majaz Lakhnavi, who was also the maternal uncle of Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar. The film depicts the story of the poet and the ups and downs of his professional life, setbacks with love and fragmentation with family.

The film is written by Shakeel Akhtar, Priyanshu Chatterjee and Rashmi Sharma are the main leads.The director of this biopic is Ravinder Singh and its produced by Dream Merchant Films.