RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  17 Jan 2017 12:31 |  By RnMTeam

George Michael played snooker 'every night' in rehab

MUMBAI: Late singer George Michael played snooker "every night" during his time in rehab, according to his former partner Fadi Fawaz.

Michael, who passed away on 25 December last year, went through a two-month stint at a rehab facility in Australia in early 2013 as he battled "emotional anxiety and other issues".

Fawaz has revealed that Michael found peace of mind in rehab by playing snooker, reports dailystar.co.uk.

"Even though (they) were tough two months but I cherish them. We played snooker every night," Fawaz posted on Twitter on late Sunday.

Michael is best known for his hit singles like ‘Careless Whisper’, ‘Faith’, ‘One More Try’ and ‘Father Figure’.

(Source: IANS

Tags
George Michael Fadi Fawaz Careless Whisper Faith One More Try Father Figure
Related news
News | 16 Jan 2017

George Michael was addicted to anti-depressants

MUMBAI: Late singer George Michael's former lover Carlos Arturo Ortiz believes that an "overdose" may have been the cause of the ‘Careless Whisper’ hitmaker's death.

read more
News | 09 Jan 2017

George Michael's boyfriend to be questioned by police again

MUMBAI: Late singer George Michael's boyfriend Fadi Fawaz will be questioned again by detectives as they fear the singer may have died from a drug overdose on Christmas 2016.

read more
News | 02 Jan 2017

George Michael attempted suicide many times

MUMBAI : Singer George Michael had attempted suicide many a time, claimed posts from a Twitter account -- in the name of his boyfriend Fadi Fawaz -- which was later deleted. Michael died on Christmas Day last year. He was 53.

read more
News | 30 Dec 2016

George Michael wanted to adopt a child

MUMBAI: Late singer George Michael wanted to adopt a child and have a "perfect family".

read more
News | 30 Dec 2016

Kate Moss's fond memory of George Michael

MUMBAI: Kate Moss says late singer George Michael used to let the model's daughter Lila sneak into his pool. Michael's friend and neighbour Moss has revealed she had a secret route into the singer's North London garden, reports dailymail.co.uk.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Sony's musical venture Sony Rox HD launches in collaboration with Dolby Digital

MUMBAI: Sony Pictures Networks India further strengthens its spot in Hindi Music space with the lread more

News
Why can private FM channels not have their own news bulletins, Supreme Court asks Govt.

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has asked the government to explain the continuing prohibition on FMread more

News
Saavn RMX to offer cross-cultural artist collaborations

MUMBAI: Cross-cultural artist collaboration is the latest music business trend and tapping on itread more

News
Radio campaign launched by Canara HSBC to encourage life insurance

NEW DELHI: 'Sapnon Ki Tasveerein' has been launched as an inspirational radio campaign read more

News
Govt puts off digital payments in digital mode for FM Radio to 1 April 2017

NEW DELHI: All payments by private FM Radio operators can be made in according to the current prread more

top# 5 articles

1
Michael Jackson's daughter eyeing acting debut

MUMBAI: Late King of Pop Michael Jacksons daughter Paris Jackson is reportedly planning to make her acting debut. She has even met with director Lee...read more

2
George Michael played snooker 'every night' in rehab

MUMBAI: Late singer George Michael played snooker "every night" during his time in rehab, according to his former partner Fadi Fawaz. Michael, who...read more

3
Major Lazer to return to India, headlining at Mad Decent Block Party 2017

MUMBAI: One of dance music’s biggest names with the world’s most recognisable track, ‘Lean On’ to their name, Major Lazer will be returning to India...read more

4
Carey turns to ex-fiancé Packer for career advice

MUMBAI: Singer Mariah Carey has reportedly reached out to her former fiancé and Australian billionaire James Packer to help her rebuild her brand....read more

5
'Raees' makers to release original soundtrack

MUMBAI: ‘Raees’ makers will be releasing its original soundtrack separately in the music album. The film's director Rahul Dholakia says the source of...read more

videos

more from the web
more from RNM

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group