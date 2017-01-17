George Michael played snooker 'every night' in rehab

MUMBAI: Late singer George Michael played snooker "every night" during his time in rehab, according to his former partner Fadi Fawaz.

Michael, who passed away on 25 December last year, went through a two-month stint at a rehab facility in Australia in early 2013 as he battled "emotional anxiety and other issues".

Fawaz has revealed that Michael found peace of mind in rehab by playing snooker, reports dailystar.co.uk.

"Even though (they) were tough two months but I cherish them. We played snooker every night," Fawaz posted on Twitter on late Sunday.

Michael is best known for his hit singles like ‘Careless Whisper’, ‘Faith’, ‘One More Try’ and ‘Father Figure’.

