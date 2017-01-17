RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  17 Jan 2017 18:31 |  By Mallika Deb

Fuzzy Logic becomes Nomades Kultur's artist-in-residence

(Image courtesy: Loic Plessis)
(Image courtesy: Loic Plessis)

MUMBAI: Arfaaz Kagalwala aka Fuzzy logic who ended 2016 on a high note, is all geared up for his new position at Nomades Kultur. It couldn't be a better start to the new year for Kagalwala  as he becomes the artist-in-residence at Nomades Kultur. The developement took place on 13 January 2017. 

Talking about it, Arfaaz stated, “Yes this will be my first official artist residency. When I went through the objectives of the residency, I figured, it was a perfect opportunity. I applied and it was an extensive application in French, after which there was an interview round and finally one winner was selected. It is something that would greatly benefit me by opening up doors to various musical and cultural organisations, helping me build my networks, play gigs, and opportunities for recording, etc.”

Kagalwala, who moved to France in April 2016, was trying his luck in the music scene for quite some time now. As he started from the scratch, he had been writing to quite a few people, trying to get gigs, to create a network which was proving to be ‘very challenging’ given his circumstances and language difficulties.

Talking about the knowledge of the language and how difficult it was to exchange a few words in French, he added, “I took a two-month course in French, not for this particularly reason, though. To be able to cope in France it’s imperative to be able to speak the language.”

In addition to that, Kagalwala, who kick-started his India tour from 4 November 2016, is also looking forward to the release of his new EP ‘Mrs. You’. In most probability the EP will release by end of January 2017.

Also read: If I wasn't making music, I'd be making food: Arfaaz, Fuzzy Logic

Since 1999, Nomades Kultur with the ‘nomadic spirit’ is specialising in international flamenco and world music and it is a major cultural player on its territory. Founded in 2001, the Artists’ Incubator at Nomades Kultur was founded in 2001 and it has been a perpetual movement since then. Artists’ Incubator is a contest, which provides a full year of artistic support/accompaniment for musicians in partnership with different institutions, both private and public, and having a common goal to support the development of local music. The artists of Nomades Kultur embody this crossing of cultures, at the crossroads between tradition and modernity.

Also read: Fuzzy Logic's Arfaaz to release new EP and music video titled, 'Mrs. You’

Tags
Nomades Kultur Arfaaz Kagalwala Mrs. You Fuzzy Logic Artist in Residence International flamenco world music Artists' Incubator
Related news
News | 23 Nov 2016

Anoushka Shankar 's Mumbai Live in Concert postponed

MUMBAI: Five times Grammy winner Anoushka Shankar, who will be travelling to India for a six-city tour in December for her new album 'Land of Gold', changed her performance date from 2 December to 3 December 2016 in Mumbai.

read more
(Image creadit for both pictures: Fuzzy Logic's Facebook Page)
News | 14 Nov 2016

Fuzzy Logic's Arfaaz to release new EP and music video titled, 'Mrs. You'

MUMBAI: After few months of touring across India, solo electronic music project Fuzzy Logic's Arfaaz Kagalwala will release the new Fuzzy Logic EP 'Mrs. You' in January 2017.

read more
(Image courtesy: Arfaaz's Facebook)
News | 11 Nov 2016

If I wasn't making music, I'd be making food: Arfaaz, Fuzzy Logic

Mumbai: Arfaaz Kagalwala, better known as Fuzzy Logic, performed in Mumbai recently and his sound did ooze from the space between spirit and soul. Do you know that before he wanted to be a musician he wanted to become an engineer?

read more
News | 08 Nov 2016

Music is more a source of satisfaction than a source of money: G. Arjun and Puneesh Suri, Else If

MUMBAI: In association with Mixtape and Unmute, the band ‘Else If’ recently made its Mumbai debut on 4 November 2016 at antiSOCIAL. In the midst of some dope tunes of Fuzzy Logic and Worms’ Cottage, Else If made its presence grandiose with some ‘genre-free’ melody.

read more
News | 02 Nov 2016

Gear up for Fuzzy Logic's EP launch, Else If and Worms' Cottage's Mumbai debut

MUMBAI: November is going to be rich pickings for those craving for gigs and more gigs. The good news is, solo act Fuzzy Logic is kick-starting his 2016 multi city India tour with a brand new live act.

read more

RnM Biz

News
More grants for equipment and content to operational community radio stations

NEW DELHI: Operational Community radio stations, which today number around 200 more than a decaderead more

News
9XO to launch '9XO College TV'

MUMBAI: International Music Channel 9XO has launched a weekly programming block titled ‘9XO Colleread more

News
Sony's musical venture Sony Rox HD launches in collaboration with Dolby Digital

MUMBAI: Sony Pictures Networks India further strengthens its spot in Hindi Music space with the lread more

News
Why can private FM channels not have their own news bulletins, Supreme Court asks Govt.

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has asked the government to explain the continuing prohibition on FMread more

News
Saavn RMX to offer cross-cultural artist collaborations

MUMBAI: Cross-cultural artist collaboration is the latest music business trend and tapping on itread more

top# 5 articles

1
Bollywood wishes Happy Birthday to 'charming' Javed Akhtar

MUMBAI: Wishing lyricist-poet Javed Akhtar on his 72nd birthday on Tuesday, Hindi film industry celebrities like Anil Kapoor, Farah Khan and Shekhar...read more

2
Selena Gomez not worried about Bella Hadid

MUMBAI: Singer Selena Gomez is not worried about upsetting model Bella Hadid with her relationship with singer The Weeknd. The ‘Heart Wants What It...read more

3
Seeb's back with remixed version of 'What Do You Love'

MUMBAI: DJ/producer trio Seeb are back with a killer remix package for their latest track 'What Do You Love', which features powerful, heartfelt...read more

4
Major Lazer to return to India, headlining at Mad Decent Block Party 2017

MUMBAI: One of dance music’s biggest names with the world’s most recognisable track, ‘Lean On’ to their name, Major Lazer will be returning to India...read more

5
Gurdas Maan hunting for missing box; what's cooking?

MUMBAI: We tend to lose our most loved belongings during travel and otherwise, but it's rare when the entire nation walks up to help. However, when...read more

videos

more from the web
more from RNM

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group