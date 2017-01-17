Fuzzy Logic becomes Nomades Kultur's artist-in-residence

MUMBAI: Arfaaz Kagalwala aka Fuzzy logic who ended 2016 on a high note, is all geared up for his new position at Nomades Kultur. It couldn't be a better start to the new year for Kagalwala as he becomes the artist-in-residence at Nomades Kultur. The developement took place on 13 January 2017.

Talking about it, Arfaaz stated, “Yes this will be my first official artist residency. When I went through the objectives of the residency, I figured, it was a perfect opportunity. I applied and it was an extensive application in French, after which there was an interview round and finally one winner was selected. It is something that would greatly benefit me by opening up doors to various musical and cultural organisations, helping me build my networks, play gigs, and opportunities for recording, etc.”

Kagalwala, who moved to France in April 2016, was trying his luck in the music scene for quite some time now. As he started from the scratch, he had been writing to quite a few people, trying to get gigs, to create a network which was proving to be ‘very challenging’ given his circumstances and language difficulties.

Talking about the knowledge of the language and how difficult it was to exchange a few words in French, he added, “I took a two-month course in French, not for this particularly reason, though. To be able to cope in France it’s imperative to be able to speak the language.”

In addition to that, Kagalwala, who kick-started his India tour from 4 November 2016, is also looking forward to the release of his new EP ‘Mrs. You’. In most probability the EP will release by end of January 2017.

Since 1999, Nomades Kultur with the ‘nomadic spirit’ is specialising in international flamenco and world music and it is a major cultural player on its territory. Founded in 2001, the Artists’ Incubator at Nomades Kultur was founded in 2001 and it has been a perpetual movement since then. Artists’ Incubator is a contest, which provides a full year of artistic support/accompaniment for musicians in partnership with different institutions, both private and public, and having a common goal to support the development of local music. The artists of Nomades Kultur embody this crossing of cultures, at the crossroads between tradition and modernity.

