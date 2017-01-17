RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  17 Jan 2017 12:29 |  By RnMTeam

Carey turns to ex-fiancé Packer for career advice

MUMBAI: Singer Mariah Carey has reportedly reached out to her former fiancé and Australian billionaire James Packer to help her rebuild her brand.

According to a source, Carey has turned to Packer for advice following the embarrassment of her live performance on New Year's Eve, when she aborted her set because of sound problems, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"She knows she drove him away, but he's so powerful and knows how to run a successful business - and right now her business, which is 'Mariah Carey' is in trouble," the source told NW magazine.

Carey previously suggested that her performance was deliberately sabotaged by the production team working on ‘Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve’.

However, Carey's representatives say that she "has not" been in touch with Packer or sought help from him.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Mariah Carey Singer James Packer ex-fiance news
Related news
News | 17 Jan 2017

Michael Jackson's daughter eyeing acting debut

MUMBAI: Late King of Pop Michael Jacksons daughter Paris Jackson is reportedly planning to make her acting debut. She has even met with director Lee Daniels to discuss an acting role in his new TV series ‘Star’.

read more
News | 16 Jan 2017

Taylor wants her home to be declared landmark

MUMBAI: Singer Taylor Swift wants her $25 million-worth Beverly Hills home declared as a landmark.

read more
News | 16 Jan 2017

When Ed Sheeran posed as Calvin Harris

MUMBAI: Singer Ed Sheeran has revealed that once he posed as DJ Calvin Harris to sneak into an Oscar party. "I went to an Oscars party at Madonna's manager's house by saying I was Calvin Harris," Sheeran said on 92.3 AMP Radio, reports eonline.com.

read more
News | 16 Jan 2017

George Michael was addicted to anti-depressants

MUMBAI: Late singer George Michael's former lover Carlos Arturo Ortiz believes that an "overdose" may have been the cause of the ‘Careless Whisper’ hitmaker's death.

read more
News | 16 Jan 2017

Robin Thicke cleared of child abuse allegations

MUMBAI: Singer Robin Thicke has reportedly been cleared of child abuse allegations amid his custody battle with actress Paula Patton.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Sony's musical venture Sony Rox HD launches in collaboration with Dolby Digital

MUMBAI: Sony Pictures Networks India further strengthens its spot in Hindi Music space with the lread more

News
Why can private FM channels not have their own news bulletins, Supreme Court asks Govt.

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has asked the government to explain the continuing prohibition on FMread more

News
Saavn RMX to offer cross-cultural artist collaborations

MUMBAI: Cross-cultural artist collaboration is the latest music business trend and tapping on itread more

News
Radio campaign launched by Canara HSBC to encourage life insurance

NEW DELHI: 'Sapnon Ki Tasveerein' has been launched as an inspirational radio campaign read more

News
Govt puts off digital payments in digital mode for FM Radio to 1 April 2017

NEW DELHI: All payments by private FM Radio operators can be made in according to the current prread more

top# 5 articles

1
Brit Awards 2017: David Bowie, Leonard Cohen nominated posthumously

MUMBAI: Late singer-songwriters David Bowie and Leonard Cohen have been nominated posthumously for the 2017 Brit Awards. Bowie, who died in January...read more

2
Javed Akhtar, Vivek Agnihotri question 'azadi' for Zaira

MUMBAI: Writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar and Bollywood director Vivek Agnihotri expressed their disappointment with individuals for trolling Kashmiri...read more

3
Major Lazer to return to India, headlining at Mad Decent Block Party 2017

MUMBAI: One of dance music’s biggest names with the world’s most recognisable track, ‘Lean On’ to their name, Major Lazer will be returning to India...read more

4
Michael Jackson's daughter eyeing acting debut

MUMBAI: Late King of Pop Michael Jacksons daughter Paris Jackson is reportedly planning to make her acting debut. She has even met with director Lee...read more

5
George Michael played snooker 'every night' in rehab

MUMBAI: Late singer George Michael played snooker "every night" during his time in rehab, according to his former partner Fadi Fawaz. Michael, who...read more

videos

more from the web
more from RNM

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group