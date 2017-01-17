Carey turns to ex-fiancé Packer for career advice

MUMBAI: Singer Mariah Carey has reportedly reached out to her former fiancé and Australian billionaire James Packer to help her rebuild her brand.

According to a source, Carey has turned to Packer for advice following the embarrassment of her live performance on New Year's Eve, when she aborted her set because of sound problems, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"She knows she drove him away, but he's so powerful and knows how to run a successful business - and right now her business, which is 'Mariah Carey' is in trouble," the source told NW magazine.

Carey previously suggested that her performance was deliberately sabotaged by the production team working on ‘Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve’.

However, Carey's representatives say that she "has not" been in touch with Packer or sought help from him.

(Source: IANS)