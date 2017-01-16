RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  16 Jan 2017 14:58 |  By RnMTeam

Taylor wants her home to be declared landmark

MUMBAI: Singer Taylor Swift wants her $25 million-worth Beverly Hills home declared as a landmark.

The ‘Shake It Off’ hitmaker has been restoring her home, which was earlier owned by the family estate of iconic Hollywood producer Samuel Goldwyn, to its original 1934 condition, reports aceshowbiz.com.

According to Mansion Global, an international luxury real estate listings site, Swift has got a seal of approval by the Beverly Hills Cultural Heritage Commision.

On January 11, five members of the organization voted in favour of Swift's request to turn her new home, which includes six bedrooms and five bathrooms on a 10,982-square-foot property, into a local landmark.

The Beverly Hills City Council will vote to finalize the historic designation at an upcoming, still-unscheduled ruling, but Swift's win with the Heritage Commission is considered a major first step, aceshowbiz.com reported.

"This is one of the great estates in this city, and it's very important to the history of the city. And I'm thrilled that whoever the owner is, they've found it important to keep this house and spend the money to restore it because it's no small thing to do," said Noah Furie, Vice Chairperson of the Heritage Commission.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Taylor Swift Singer Beverly Hills Shake It Off Noah Furie Heritage Commission
Related news
News | 16 Jan 2017

Robin Thicke cleared of child abuse allegations

MUMBAI: Singer Robin Thicke has reportedly been cleared of child abuse allegations amid his custody battle with actress Paula Patton.

read more
News | 16 Jan 2017

Selena Gomez not worried about Bella Hadid

MUMBAI: Singer Selena Gomez is not worried about upsetting model Bella Hadid with her relationship with singer The Weeknd. The ‘Heart Wants What It Wants’ hitmaker was seen kissing The Weeknd earlier this week, which made Hadid unfollow her on Instagram, reports usmagazine.com.

read more
News | 16 Jan 2017

Atif Aslam stops concert, rescues girl

MUMBAI: Pakistani singer Atif Aslam stopped his concert mid-way in Karachi to rescue a girl, who was being harassed by a bunch of hooligans, who were present at the event, a media report has said.

read more
News | 13 Jan 2017

Amaal Mallik rips apart award nominations on social media

MUMBAI: Singer-music composer Amaal Mallik, yet again lashes out at the entertainment industry and its award functions.

read more
News | 10 Jan 2017

Singer Payal Dev happy to croon for Swachh Bharat Abhiyan

MUMBAI: Singer Payal Dev, who recorded a song 'Swachch Bharat Ho Hamara' for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, says she is glad to be associated with the campaign and has urged people to create awareness about it.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Why can private FM channels not have their own news bulletins, Supreme Court asks Govt.

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has asked the government to explain the continuing prohibition on FMread more

News
Saavn RMX to offer cross-cultural artist collaborations

MUMBAI: Cross-cultural artist collaboration is the latest music business trend and tapping on itread more

News
Radio campaign launched by Canara HSBC to encourage life insurance

NEW DELHI: 'Sapnon Ki Tasveerein' has been launched as an inspirational radio campaign read more

News
Govt puts off digital payments in digital mode for FM Radio to 1 April 2017

NEW DELHI: All payments by private FM Radio operators can be made in according to the current prread more

News
Election Commission sets up bodies to screen Govt ads on radio

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission has set up committees for the screening and clearances to goveread more

top# 5 articles

1
Fifty Shades Darker official soundtrack digital pre-order goes live

MUMBAI: The digital pre-order for the ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ official soundtrack goes live today. The pre-order unlocks immediate downloads of the...read more

2
Selena Gomez not worried about Bella Hadid

MUMBAI: Singer Selena Gomez is not worried about upsetting model Bella Hadid with her relationship with singer The Weeknd. The ‘Heart Wants What It...read more

3
Sakis Gouzonis to release new instrumental album in April 2017

MUMBAI: Sakis has announced that he is releasing a new instrumental album in April 2017. Soon after the release of his debut album, First Contact,...read more

4
Atif Aslam stops concert, rescues girl

MUMBAI: Pakistani singer Atif Aslam stopped his concert mid-way in Karachi to rescue a girl, who was being harassed by a bunch of hooligans, who were...read more

5
It takes a price to party: David Guetta

MUMBAI: After bringing the roof down with his performance in Mumbai on Sunday afternoon, Grammy Award-winning DJ David Guetta rocked Delhi the same...read more

videos

more from the web
more from RNM

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group