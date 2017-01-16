Taylor wants her home to be declared landmark

MUMBAI: Singer Taylor Swift wants her $25 million-worth Beverly Hills home declared as a landmark.

The ‘Shake It Off’ hitmaker has been restoring her home, which was earlier owned by the family estate of iconic Hollywood producer Samuel Goldwyn, to its original 1934 condition, reports aceshowbiz.com.

According to Mansion Global, an international luxury real estate listings site, Swift has got a seal of approval by the Beverly Hills Cultural Heritage Commision.

On January 11, five members of the organization voted in favour of Swift's request to turn her new home, which includes six bedrooms and five bathrooms on a 10,982-square-foot property, into a local landmark.

The Beverly Hills City Council will vote to finalize the historic designation at an upcoming, still-unscheduled ruling, but Swift's win with the Heritage Commission is considered a major first step, aceshowbiz.com reported.

"This is one of the great estates in this city, and it's very important to the history of the city. And I'm thrilled that whoever the owner is, they've found it important to keep this house and spend the money to restore it because it's no small thing to do," said Noah Furie, Vice Chairperson of the Heritage Commission.

(Source: IANS)