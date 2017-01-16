RadioandMusic
News |  16 Jan 2017 19:21 |  By RnMTeam

Major Lazer to return to India, headlining at Mad Decent Block Party 2017

MUMBAI: One of dance music’s biggest names with the world’s most recognisable track, ‘Lean On’ to their name, Major Lazer will be returning to India to headline Mad Decent Block Party in March 2017.

Dance music supergroup Major Lazer will travel to Mumbai, Hyderabad and Delhi from 3-5 March 2017 amongst a host of big acts expected to join the line-up is American DJ and producer Dillon Francis; tickets go on sale today, 16 January 2017.

Major Lazer is American producer and DJ, Dillon Francis, is as known for his hit productions as he is for his uninhibited humour on social media. More additions to the line-up will be announced later.

Mad Decent Block Party debuted in India in 2016 with shows in Mumbai and Bangalore.

Originally began in Philadelphia in 2008 as a street party, Mad Decent Block Party is now an international touring carnival that features some of the most exciting names from dance music, trap, pop and even hip-hop and surprise appearances from stars like Justin Bieber, Drake amongst many other.

Organised and promoted by Oji in collaboration with Budweiser and co-sponsored by Channel V, Mad Decent Block Party will travel to Mumbai (3 March), Hyderabad (4 March) and Delhi (5 March).

Tickets for the three-city tour are available at http://insider.in/mdbp17 and on Paytm.

