News |  14 Jan 2017 16:22

Shankar Mahadevan joins forces with Zakir Hussain; to perform in Dubai

MUMBAI: The legends are back! Music composer and playback singer Shankar Mahadevan who ended 2016 on high notes, has joined forces with tabla maestro and Grammy winner Ustad Zakir Hussain to perform in Dubai.

The event will take place at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium, Dubai on Friday, 27 January from 7:30pm-10:30pm.

In that addition, Shankar Mahadevan will also team up with the Godfather of Indian Jazz, the virtuoso, Louis Banks, American Jazz legend Dave Holland to merge Western Jazz and Indian Classical in a true world music phenomenon.

Wait, this is not enough, Sanjay Divecha, who was the music collaborator with AR. Rahman on Danny Boyle’s ‘127 Hours’ will also be performing on the guitar with Mahadevan and Zakir Hussain. Also accompanying them is the talented Gino Banks.

