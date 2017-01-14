RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  14 Jan 2017 17:52 |  By RnMTeam

Jonita Gandhi and Amit Trivedi team up for 'MTV Unplugged S6'

MUMBAI: There has been no looking back for soulful singer, Jonita Gandhi, since she stepped into Bollywood. What brings her back in news is her latest collaboration with Amit Trivedi for 'MTV Unplugged S6'.

Confirming the news Jonita shared with radioandmusic.com that, “Apart from Bollywood, I have recently collaborated with Amit Trivedi and he is a brilliant composer. I will be featured on 'MTV Unplugged Season 6' with him and I guess the episode will air around the end of February 2017.”

Well, we are eagerly waiting for this magnificent collaboration on 'MTV Unplugged S6'. In addition, double Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman will perform on 'MTV Unplugged' today, 14 January 2017 at 8 pm.

The show will be aired on MTV, MTV Beats and will be available on Viacom18’s digital platform Voot. 

Also read: Shreya Ghoshal, Amit Trivedi, Badshah to feature on MTV Unplugged Season 6

Lastly, Jonita has recently lent her voice to ‘Saajan Aayo Re’ for the film ‘Ok Jaanu’. The songs composed by AR Rahman and lyrics are penned by Gulzar. Talking about it Jonita said, “I was very nervous while recording the song as the Tamil version of the song was already used in ‘O Kadhal Kanmani’. I was unsure about my fans and the people liking this version of the track, as it is not a very commercial number.”

“However, I am getting good responses and I cannot thank Rahman sir enough for showing me that I could do things I never thought possible. I am incredibly blessed to work with him, also Nakash Aziz and Mani Ratnam sir,” added ‘The Breakup Song’ (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil), and ‘Gilehriyaan’ (Dangal) hitmaker.

Lastly, Jonita will be heading to Dubai with AR Rahman for a concert in February 2017, followed by a UK tour in March 2017, which is yet to get a few affirmations.

Read more: Rahman recreates magic with Arijit's 'Enna Sona' on MTV Unplugged S6

Listen to Saajan-Aayo-Re from OK-Jaanu on Saavn

Watch out this space for more details.

Tags
Jonita Gandhi AR Rahman Amit Trivedi MTV Unplugged Season 6 Saajan Aayo Re OK Jaanu Gulzar Nakash Aziz The Breakup Song Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Gilehriyaan Dangal Oscar Mani Ratnam MTV Beats MTV Viacom18 VOOT
Related news
News | 14 Jan 2017

Gulzar lauds Shantanu Moitra for modernising Tagore, retaining essence

MUMBAI: Noted lyricist Gulzar heaped praise on music director Shantanu Moitra for retaining the aura of Nobel laureate poet Rabindranath Tagore's poetry and blending modernism in the non-film album 'Gulzar in Conversation with Tagore'.

read more
News | 11 Jan 2017

Shreya Ghoshal, Amit Trivedi, Badshah to feature on MTV Unplugged Season 6

MUMBAI: After effectively carrying out five melodious seasons, MTV Unplugged is back with a smashing new season to take music to the higher notes.

read more
News | 10 Jan 2017

Meiyang Chang wants to play a baddy on-screen

MUMBAI: Actor-singer Meiyang Chang, who belongs to the Chinese community in India, says he would love to take up a negative role as he feels the need to change people's perception that he can't play a bad person onscreen.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Election Commission sets up bodies to screen Govt ads on radio

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission has set up committees for the screening and clearances to goveread more

Press Releases
BBC Somali radio and text via new app

MUMBAI: BBC Somali news headlines and radio programmes are now available globally via the free Bread more

News
BARC Week 1: 9XM beats B4U Music

MUMBAI: In the previous year, Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) witnessed dominance by read more

Press Releases
The magic of MGR songs now available on Saregama music cards

MUMBAI: Saregama commemorates the 100th birth anniversary of the iconic actor and former Chief Miread more

Press Releases
Madras High Court upholds the new copyright act establishing synchronization rights for music owners; courtesy Sony Music

MUMBAI: Madras High Court has passed a landmark and far-reaching order where approvals from musicread more

top# 5 articles

1
Galantis join force with CID for VIP mix of 'Pillow Fight'

MUMBAI: Internationally acclaimed Swedish duo Galantis have joined forces with American DJ and producer CID, for a VIP Mix of their latest single ‘...read more

2
Inspired or copied? 'Nashe Si Chadh Gayi'- An echo from Japanese animated series

MUMBAI: The line between getting 'inspired' and 'copying' seems to be blurring for the Bollywood music industry. There have been various instances...read more

3
Gulzar lauds Shantanu Moitra for modernising Tagore, retaining essence

MUMBAI: Noted lyricist Gulzar heaped praise on music director Shantanu Moitra for retaining the aura of Nobel laureate poet Rabindranath Tagore's...read more

4
20-hour concert to celebrate Indian classical music 'ragas'

MUMBAI: In a unique treat for lovers of Indian classical (Hindustani) music, a mega-concert of 20 hours of non-stop music featuring 16 artistes will...read more

5
Shankar Mahadevan joins forces with Zakir Hussain; to perform in Dubai

MUMBAI: The legends are back! Music composer and playback singer Shankar Mahadevan who ended 2016 on high notes, has joined forces with tabla maestro...read more

videos

more from the web
more from RNM

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group