Jonita Gandhi and Amit Trivedi team up for 'MTV Unplugged S6'

MUMBAI: There has been no looking back for soulful singer, Jonita Gandhi, since she stepped into Bollywood. What brings her back in news is her latest collaboration with Amit Trivedi for 'MTV Unplugged S6'.

Confirming the news Jonita shared with radioandmusic.com that, “Apart from Bollywood, I have recently collaborated with Amit Trivedi and he is a brilliant composer. I will be featured on 'MTV Unplugged Season 6' with him and I guess the episode will air around the end of February 2017.”

Well, we are eagerly waiting for this magnificent collaboration on 'MTV Unplugged S6'. In addition, double Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman will perform on 'MTV Unplugged' today, 14 January 2017 at 8 pm.

The show will be aired on MTV, MTV Beats and will be available on Viacom18’s digital platform Voot.

Lastly, Jonita has recently lent her voice to ‘Saajan Aayo Re’ for the film ‘Ok Jaanu’. The songs composed by AR Rahman and lyrics are penned by Gulzar. Talking about it Jonita said, “I was very nervous while recording the song as the Tamil version of the song was already used in ‘O Kadhal Kanmani’. I was unsure about my fans and the people liking this version of the track, as it is not a very commercial number.”

“However, I am getting good responses and I cannot thank Rahman sir enough for showing me that I could do things I never thought possible. I am incredibly blessed to work with him, also Nakash Aziz and Mani Ratnam sir,” added ‘The Breakup Song’ (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil), and ‘Gilehriyaan’ (Dangal) hitmaker.

Lastly, Jonita will be heading to Dubai with AR Rahman for a concert in February 2017, followed by a UK tour in March 2017, which is yet to get a few affirmations.

Watch out this space for more details.