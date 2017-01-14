Inspired or copied? 'Nashe Si Chadh Gayi'- An echo from Japanese animated series

MUMBAI: The line between getting 'inspired' and 'copying' seems to be blurring for the Bollywood music industry.

There have been various instances when the listeners have come across tracks that sound similar to their favourite Bollywood number. Such revelations lead to ones, love and respect for both the music composer and the song in question diminishing. But, our industry seems to find it hard to learn from its mistakes. They have gone ahead and repeated their fallacy in the most pompous manner with 'Nashe Si Chadh Gayi', a track sung by Arijit Singh.

This audience favourite track happens to be a rip-off of a Japanese animated boy series 'Junjou Romantica' and Vishal-Shekhar's composition for YRF's 'Befikre' sounds similar to the original.

Check the 'Junjou Romantica' track here -

In case you are finding it hard to recollect the Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor track, it's here -

This has left us in utter disbelief. Who could have imagined the celebrated music duo Vishal-Shekhar would derive inspiration -- as they'd suggest -- from an animated series.

Why can't we create more original music and inspire others, instead of lifting tracks created by others?

The industry needs to grow beyond the copy-paste and recreation formula. Work on originality guys. It's 2017, time to grow up!