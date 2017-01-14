RadioandMusic
News |  14 Jan 2017 17:34 |  By RnMTeam

Inspired or copied? 'Nashe Si Chadh Gayi'- An echo from Japanese animated series

MUMBAI: The line between getting 'inspired' and 'copying' seems to be blurring for the Bollywood music industry.

There have been various instances when the listeners have come across tracks that sound similar to their favourite Bollywood number. Such revelations lead to ones, love and respect for both the music composer and the song in question diminishing. But, our industry seems to find it hard to learn from its mistakes. They have gone ahead and repeated their fallacy in the most pompous manner with 'Nashe Si Chadh Gayi', a track sung by Arijit Singh.

This audience favourite track happens to be a rip-off of a Japanese animated boy series 'Junjou Romantica' and Vishal-Shekhar's composition for YRF's 'Befikre' sounds similar to the original.

Check the 'Junjou Romantica' track here -

In case you are finding it hard to recollect the Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor track, it's here -

This has left us in utter disbelief. Who could have imagined the celebrated music duo Vishal-Shekhar would derive inspiration -- as they'd suggest -- from an animated series.

Why can't we create more original music and inspire others, instead of lifting tracks created by others?

The industry needs to grow beyond the copy-paste and recreation formula. Work on originality guys. It's 2017, time to grow up!

News | 14 Jan 2017

Salim-Sulaiman enter the Super Fight League as team owners

MUMBAI: Music composer duo Salim-Sulaiman have entered the Super Fight League (SFL) as co-owners of UP Nawabs with Jaskaran Punihani and Navraj Jaura from Jaura Group.

read more
News | 12 Jan 2017

'Ude Dil Befikre' crosses 50 million views

MUMBAI: 'Befikre' album is turning out to be one of the most successful albums of 2016. The songs of this YRF film have been crossing millions of views over YouTube one after another.

read more
News | 11 Jan 2017

Post Arijit Singh, Neha Kakkar sings 'Naina'

MUMBAI: The 'Sunny Sunny', ‘Manali Trance’, and ‘London Thumakda’ hitmaker Neha Kakkar's version of ‘Naina’, a song from Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’ has been released by Zee Music Company.

read more

