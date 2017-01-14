David Guetta Mumbai concert rescheduled to 15 January; to perform in Hyderabad today

MUMBAI: When David Guetta fans waiting at the Reliance Jio garden, BKC left the venue with heavy hearts on 13 January 2017 the Sunburn arena ‘Unity Tour’ seemed to blur. The Bengaluru event cancellation pertaining to law and order situation was acceptable, but Percept’s failure to complete the mandatory requirements and legal formalities did not seem like a good enough reason, to the fans. Many unhappy fans even took to social media to express their irritation.

In fact, when Radioandmusic.com contacted Sunburn Global CEO Karan Singh to get some clarity on the situation he said, “Will update later, working on it.” His statement clearly meant that they would try resolving the issue, but they had failed to save the day.

Nevertheless, the team at Sunburn has managed to get it right this time. In a statement sent today, they have declared that the Mumbai concert has now been rescheduled for 15 January 2017.

Percept Limited managing director & chairman Harindra Singh said, “We regret the cancellation of the Sunburn Arena with David Guetta this evening. We are happy to add that we have succeeded to reschedule the event for Sunday, 15 January 2017 between 1100 hrs - 1600 hrs at the same venue i.e. Jio Gardens, BKC. We are complying with all the regulatory requirements as prescribed by the authorities. The current tickets will be valid for the rescheduled show on Sunday. We regret any inconvenience caused and are grateful to all our fans for their love and support. We would like to thank David Guetta, his team and also all the regulatory bodies for their support and agreeing to reschedule the show at such short notice.”

Regarding the New Delhi and Hyderabad shows, Sunburn CEO Karan Singh stated, "The David Guetta Sunburn Arena show in New Delhi on the 15th and Hyderabad on the 14th will take place as originally planned. The venue for New Delhi is Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium while the venue for Hyderabad is Hitex Exhibition Center.”

Seconding Karan’s statement the official Twitter handle of Hyderabad police posted, "Welcome to Hyderabad David Guetta. Look forward to hosting you tomorrow. @cyberabadpolice committed to ensure a glitch free event as always."

Sunburn arena will finally see the light of day, after all, the drama.