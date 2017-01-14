RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  14 Jan 2017 01:37 |  By RnMTeam

David Guetta Mumbai concert rescheduled to 15 January; to perform in Hyderabad today

MUMBAI: When David Guetta fans waiting at the Reliance Jio garden, BKC left the venue with heavy hearts on 13 January 2017 the Sunburn arena ‘Unity Tour’ seemed to blur. The Bengaluru event cancellation pertaining to law and order situation was acceptable, but Percept’s failure to complete the mandatory requirements and legal formalities did not seem like a good enough reason, to the fans. Many unhappy fans even took to social media to express their irritation.

In fact, when Radioandmusic.com contacted Sunburn Global CEO Karan Singh to get some clarity on the situation he said, “Will update later, working on it.” His statement clearly meant that they would try resolving the issue, but they had failed to save the day.

Nevertheless, the team at Sunburn has managed to get it right this time. In a statement sent today, they have declared that the Mumbai concert has now been rescheduled for 15 January 2017.

Percept Limited managing director & chairman Harindra Singh said, “We regret the cancellation of the Sunburn Arena with David Guetta this evening. We are happy to add that we have succeeded to reschedule the event for Sunday, 15 January 2017 between 1100 hrs - 1600 hrs at the same venue i.e. Jio Gardens, BKC. We are complying with all the regulatory requirements as prescribed by the authorities. The current tickets will be valid for the rescheduled show on Sunday. We regret any inconvenience caused and are grateful to all our fans for their love and support. We would like to thank David Guetta, his team and also all the regulatory bodies for their support and agreeing to reschedule the show at such short notice.”

Regarding the New Delhi and Hyderabad shows, Sunburn CEO Karan Singh stated, "The David Guetta Sunburn Arena show in New Delhi on the 15th and Hyderabad on the 14th will take place as originally planned. The venue for New Delhi is Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium while the venue for Hyderabad is Hitex Exhibition Center.”

Seconding Karan’s statement the official Twitter handle of Hyderabad police posted, "Welcome to Hyderabad David Guetta. Look forward to hosting you tomorrow. @cyberabadpolice committed to ensure a glitch free event as always."

Sunburn arena will finally see the light of day, after all, the drama.

Tags
David Guetta Mumbai Hyderabad Delhi Bengaluru Karan Singh Sunburn Percept Limited Police
Related news
News | 13 Jan 2017

David Guetta's Mumbai concert cancelled; unhappy fans return from the venue

MUMBAI: This one is a big shocker for all David Guetta fans. Earlier in the day, we reported about all being well for Percept Live and Sunburn arena event 'Unity Tour' in Mumbai.

read more
David Guetta
News | 13 Jan 2017

David Guetta's Mumbai concert is on; all trouble tackled

MUMBAI: International DJ and music producer David Guetta’s ‘Unity Tour’ hasn't had a smooth run in India so far.

read more
News | 12 Jan 2017

Sunburn's 'Guetta 4 Good' show Bengaluru, cancelled

MUMBAI: In an unfortunate twist of events today, Sunburn announced that David Guetta’s Bengaluru tour Guetta 4 Good has been cancelled.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BBC Somali radio and text via new app

MUMBAI: BBC Somali news headlines and radio programmes are now available globally via the free Bread more

News
BARC Week 1: 9XM beats B4U Music

MUMBAI: In the previous year, Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) witnessed dominance by read more

Press Releases
The magic of MGR songs now available on Saregama music cards

MUMBAI: Saregama commemorates the 100th birth anniversary of the iconic actor and former Chief Miread more

Press Releases
Madras High Court upholds the new copyright act establishing synchronization rights for music owners; courtesy Sony Music

MUMBAI: Madras High Court has passed a landmark and far-reaching order where approvals from musicread more

Press Releases
Artist Aloud steps into eighth year of success

MUMBAI: Artist Aloud, an initiative pioneered by Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Private Ltd.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Rahman recreates magic with Arijit's 'Enna Sona' on MTV Unplugged S6

MUMBAI: Known for bringing the acoustic treat in epic proportions, Royal Stag Barrel Select MTV Unplugged is back with its 6th season and a stellar...read more

2
Amaal Mallik rips apart award nominations on social media

MUMBAI: Singer-music composer Amaal Mallik, yet again lashes out at the entertainment industry and its award functions.Mallik who is known to be...read more

3
David Guetta Mumbai concert rescheduled to 15 January; to perform in Hyderabad today

MUMBAI: When David Guetta fans waiting at the Reliance Jio garden, BKC left the venue with heavy hearts on 13 January 2017 the Sunburn arena ‘Unity...read more

4
Taapsee and Amit promote Runningshaadi.com at Radio Mirchi studio

MUMBAI: Runningshaadi.com stars Taapsee Pannu and Amit Sadh visited Radio Mirchi studios to promote the film.Runningshaadi.com has a unique concept...read more

5
David Guetta's Mumbai concert cancelled; unhappy fans return from the venue

MUMBAI: This one is a big shocker for all David Guetta fans. Earlier in the day, we reported about all being well for Percept Live and Sunburn arena...read more

videos

more from the web
more from RNM

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group