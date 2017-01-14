RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  14 Jan 2017 15:25 |  By RnMTeam

20-hour concert to celebrate Indian classical music 'ragas'

MUMBAI: In a unique treat for lovers of Indian classical (Hindustani) music, a mega-concert of 20 hours of non-stop music featuring 16 artistes will open here on Saturday evening, an organiser said on Friday.

Conceived and organised by two music groups -- Durga Jasraj's Art and Artistes India Pvt. Ltd, and Shashi Vyas's Pancham Nishad Creatives Pvt. Ltd -- the "Concert 8 Prahar-II" will feature some of the most renowned Indian classical music exponents performing back-to-back from Saturday 6 a.m. till Sunday 2.30 a.m., at the Shanmukhananda Hall in central Mumbai.

Explaining the background behind the initiative, Durga Jasraj said India is the only country in the world to have Classical Music in two distinct and rich streams - Hindustani and Carnatic.

"While Carnatic music does not follow a time-cycle, Hindustani classical music ragas are segregated into eight 'prahars', or time-unit of three hours each, and the specific raga must be performed at its designated time," Jasraj said.

Since all concerts take place only for a few hours in the evening hours, the rich traditional music treasure of Hindustani classical ragas are slowly dying out and the future generations of music lovers may never experience them, she said.

According to Sashi Vyas: "Based on the division of the 'prahars' of the day, the performance of the ragas at that particular time enhances their aesthetic effects to create a positive and serene impact on the human mind and soul."

The renowned performers for the day-night concert include: Parween Sultana, Ajoy Chakraborty, Ulhas Kashalkar, Prabha Atre, Shahid Parvez, Kartick Kumar along with Gen-Next artistes like Rahul Sharma, Kala Ramnath, Pravin Godkhindi, Jayateerth Mevundi, Kaushiki Chakraborty, Rakesh Chaurasia and Shashank Subramanium.

Two other greats, Uday Bhawalkar and Bahauddin Dagar shall present a special Dhrupad session on the occasion.

The entire concert shall be concluded by living legend, Padma Vibhushan and Sangeet Martand, vocalist Pandit Jasraj, she added.

"All the musicians will prepare and practice different ragas, not just the evening ragas, to make it a joy for the music lovers," the 86-year old Pandit Jasraj remarked.

"Such a 'Concert 8 Prahar-II' happens rarely, it has the capacity to fill peoples' hearts with joy and ecstasy emerging from experiencing union with divinity through the most effective medium of Music," Durga Jasraj added.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Indian classical music Durga Jasraj Shashi Vyas Art and Artistes India Pvt. Ltd Carnatic music Parween Sultana Ajoy Chakraborty Ulhas Kashalkar Prabha Atre Shahid Parvez Kartick Kumar Rahul Sharma Kala Ramnath Pravin Godkhindi Jayateerth Mevundi Kaushiki Chakraborty Rakesh Chaurasia Shashank Subramanium Uday Bhawalkar Bahauddin Dagar Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj Concert 8 Prahar-II
Related news
News | 13 Dec 2016

Sony Music releases Pt Ravi Shankar's exclusive archival recordings

MUMBAI: Sony Music, the global music giant, in collaboration with East Meets West Music announced an exclusive licensing agreement where Sony Music India will release a range of rare recordings of the legendary Pt. Ravi Shankar’s music in India in addition to other titles from the record.

read more
News | 16 Nov 2016

Proud of my purist classical roots, but the fusion effort made me popular: Pt. Vishwa Mohan Bhatt

MUMBAI: Grammy award winning mohan-veena virtuoso Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, once again, will surround himself with established and young musicians representing sounds and genres that cannot be strictly considered pure classical.

read more
News | 25 Oct 2016

Overwhelmed with 'Bheege Hum' response, Sourabh Joshi begins work on second single

MUMBAI: Sourabh Joshi hit bull's eye in his first musical attempt and he plans to repeat the act with another soulful track.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Election Commission sets up bodies to screen Govt ads on radio

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission has set up committees for the screening and clearances to goveread more

Press Releases
BBC Somali radio and text via new app

MUMBAI: BBC Somali news headlines and radio programmes are now available globally via the free Bread more

News
BARC Week 1: 9XM beats B4U Music

MUMBAI: In the previous year, Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) witnessed dominance by read more

Press Releases
The magic of MGR songs now available on Saregama music cards

MUMBAI: Saregama commemorates the 100th birth anniversary of the iconic actor and former Chief Miread more

Press Releases
Madras High Court upholds the new copyright act establishing synchronization rights for music owners; courtesy Sony Music

MUMBAI: Madras High Court has passed a landmark and far-reaching order where approvals from musicread more

top# 5 articles

1
Inspired or copied? 'Nashe Si Chadh Gayi'- An echo from Japanese animated series

MUMBAI: The line between getting 'inspired' and 'copying' seems to be blurring for the Bollywood music industry. There have been various instances...read more

2
Shankar Mahadevan joins forces with Zakir Hussain; to perform in Dubai

MUMBAI: The legends are back! Music composer and playback singer Shankar Mahadevan who ended 2016 on high notes, has joined forces with tabla maestro...read more

3
Salim-Sulaiman enter the Super Fight League as team owners

MUMBAI: Music composer duo Salim-Sulaiman have entered the Super Fight League (SFL) as co-owners of UP Nawabs with Jaskaran Punihani and Navraj...read more

4
Hard Kaur pays tribute to Indian soldiers with 'Lehra Tiranga'

MUMBAI: The ‘Zallim Dilli’ hitmaker Hard Kaur known for raps and hip-hop songs has this time come up with a patriotic song for the Indian Soldiers...read more

5
Olly Murs pulls out of BRIT Awards launch performance

MUMBAI: Singer Olly Murs has reportedly pulled out of Saturday's Brit Awards nomination function after finding that he did not figure among the...read more

videos

more from the web
more from RNM

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group