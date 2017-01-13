Trending Songs: Best of Bollywood and independent music
MUMBAI: Bollywood never disappoints us, as there is something or the other constantly happening in the music industry. Every week there are films that release with an assortment of brand new songs.
The independent music industry too is creating waves with new numbers these days. Hence, our song list this week is a mix of both.
Check out this week’s chart-topping numbers curated by Radioandmusic.com.
Udi Udi Jaye - Raees
Song: Udi Udi Jaye
Music Composed and Produced by: Ram Sampath
Singers: Sukhwinder Singh, Bhoomi Trivedi & Karsan Sagathia
Lyrics by: Javed Akhtar
Music Label: Zee Music Company
Check out the song:
Bloody Hell - Rangoon
Song: Bloody Hell
Singer: Sunidhi Chauhan
Music Director: Vishal Bhardwaj
Lyrics: Gulzar
Music Label: T-Series
Check out the song:
Bawara Mann - Jolly LL.B 2
Song: Bawara Mann
Singer: Jubin Nautiyal and Neeti Mohan
Music: Chirrantan Bhatt
Lyrics: Junaid Wasi
Alaap: Rheek Chakraborty
Music Arrangement: Chirrantan Bhatt
Mix and Master: Vinod Verma
Music Label: T-Series
Check out the song:
Ali Ali - Coffee with D
Song: Ali Ali
Singer: Shabab Sabri
Lyricist: Sameer
Music Composer: Superbia
Music Label: Zee Music Company
Check out the song:
Kaara Fankaara - OK Jaanu
Song: Kaara Fankaara
Music: AR. Rahman
Lyrics: Navneet Virk, Kaly, Hard Kaur & ADK
Rap Vocals: Kaly, Hard Kaur & ADK
Vocals: Shashaa Tirupati, Ashima Mahajan, Paroma Dasgupta
Music Label: Sony Music
Check out the song:
Daru Daru
Song: Daru Daru
Singer: Deep Jandu, DIVINE and Gangis Khan
Composer: Deep Jandu
Lyricists: Deep Jandu, DIVINE and Gangis Khan
Music Production: Deep Jandu
Music Label: Sony Music
Check out the song:
Ladkie Selfie Queen
Song: Ladki Selfie Queen
Singer/Rapper: Abhi and Nikks
Lyrics: Abhi
Music: Manan
Producers: Shanky RS Gupta and Honey Malhotra
Music Label: Zee Music Company
Check out the song:
Burberry Checks
Song: Burberry Checks
Album: Karma
Singer: Indeep Bakshi and Shivangi Bhayana
Music: Indeep Bakshi
Lyrics: Indeep Bakshi
Mixing: B Sanj
Mastering: David Hawl
Check out the song:
Mhaari Re Mangetar - Maati Baani
Music Produced by: Kartik Shah
Original Lyrics: Subrat Sinha
Mixed and Mastered by: Devang Rachh
Singer: Alaa Wardi, Kartik Shah, Nirali Kartik
Music composers: Alaa Wardi, Kartik Shah, Linsey Pollak, Zaia Kendall
Check out the song: