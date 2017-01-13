RadioandMusic
News |  13 Jan 2017 20:00 |  By RnMTeam

Trending Songs: Best of Bollywood and independent music

MUMBAI: Bollywood never disappoints us, as there is something or the other constantly happening in the music industry. Every week there are films that release with an assortment of brand new songs.

The independent music industry too is creating waves with new numbers these days. Hence, our song list this week is a mix of both.

Check out this week’s chart-topping numbers curated by Radioandmusic.com.

Udi Udi Jaye - Raees

Song: Udi Udi Jaye

Music Composed and Produced by: Ram Sampath

Singers: Sukhwinder Singh, Bhoomi Trivedi & Karsan Sagathia

Lyrics by: Javed Akhtar

Music Label: Zee Music Company

Check out the song:

Bloody Hell - Rangoon

Song: Bloody Hell

Singer: Sunidhi Chauhan

Music Director: Vishal Bhardwaj

Lyrics: Gulzar

Music Label: T-Series

Check out the song:

Bawara Mann - Jolly LL.B 2

Song: Bawara Mann

Singer: Jubin Nautiyal and Neeti Mohan

Music: Chirrantan Bhatt

Lyrics: Junaid Wasi

Alaap: Rheek Chakraborty

Music Arrangement: Chirrantan Bhatt

Mix and Master: Vinod Verma

Music Label: T-Series

Check out the song:

Ali Ali - Coffee with D

Song: Ali Ali

Singer: Shabab Sabri

Lyricist: Sameer

Music Composer: Superbia

Music Label: Zee Music Company

Check out the song:

Kaara Fankaara - OK Jaanu

Song: Kaara Fankaara

Music: AR. Rahman

Lyrics: Navneet Virk, Kaly, Hard Kaur & ADK

Rap Vocals: Kaly, Hard Kaur & ADK

Vocals: Shashaa Tirupati, Ashima Mahajan, Paroma Dasgupta

Music Label: Sony Music

Check out the song:

Daru Daru

Song: Daru Daru

Singer: Deep Jandu, DIVINE and Gangis Khan

Composer: Deep Jandu

Lyricists: Deep Jandu, DIVINE and Gangis Khan

Music Production: Deep Jandu

Music Label: Sony Music

Check out the song:

Ladkie Selfie Queen

Song: Ladki Selfie Queen

Singer/Rapper: Abhi and Nikks

Lyrics: Abhi

Music: Manan

Producers: Shanky RS Gupta and Honey Malhotra

Music Label: Zee Music Company

Check out the song:

Burberry Checks

Song: Burberry Checks

Album: Karma

Singer: Indeep Bakshi and Shivangi Bhayana

Music: Indeep Bakshi

Lyrics: Indeep Bakshi

Mixing: B Sanj

Mastering: David Hawl

Check out the song:

Mhaari Re Mangetar - Maati Baani

Music Produced by: Kartik Shah

Original Lyrics: Subrat Sinha

Mixed and Mastered by: Devang Rachh

Singer: Alaa Wardi, Kartik Shah, Nirali Kartik

Music composers: Alaa Wardi, Kartik Shah, Linsey Pollak, Zaia Kendall

Check out the song:

