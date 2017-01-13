RadioandMusic
News |  13 Jan 2017 15:49 |  By RnMTeam

Olly Murs pulls out of BRIT Awards launch performance

MUMBAI: Singer Olly Murs has reportedly pulled out of Saturday's Brit Awards nomination function after finding that he did not figure among the nominees this year.

According to The Sun, ‘The X Factor’ finalist released his fifth album ‘24 Hrs’ in November and is said to be gutted that it was snubbed by organisers, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"Olly is gutted. One of his main ambitions is to win a Brit and he really thought he had done enough to be nominated," a source said.

"As soon as Olly and his team found out he had no nominations they made the decision to pull out," the source added.

Murs has previously been nominated for six Brits but has never won. Nominees for the 2017 BRIT Awards will be announced on Saturday. The awards ceremony will be held on 22 February.

(Source: IANS)

