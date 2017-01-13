RadioandMusic
News |  13 Jan 2017

Maati Baani releases 'Mhaari Re Mangetar' featuring Alaa Wardi; another social-media led solidarity

MUMBAI: Another virtual collaboration by Maati Baani, this time string up a Middle Eastern twist to a classic Rajasthani folk song. The originators of the globally culminated album ‘The Music Yantra’, Maati Baani, released an innovative track ‘Mhaari Re Mangetar’ featuring YouTube Cappella singer Alaa Wardi on the 12 January 2017. Most interesting part is they have never met but worked on this song together over the internet!

Earlier we reported about this where Nirali told Radioandmusic.com about the collaboration.

One more social-media led teamwork, where Maati Baani has featured internationally popular artists. Their collaboration with the Middle Eastern and Australian artist is to bring together different cultures and give a funky twist to the age-old popular Rajasthani folk.

‘Mhaari Re Mangetar’ features the internationally renowned cappella artiste, also a YouTube sensation Alaa Wardi from the Middle East. Wardi effortlessly covered the lead and background vocals in the song. In that addition, we get to see two innovative artists from Australia; Lindsey Pollak playing an instrument made from a rubber glove and Zaia Kendall creating bass sounds through foot soles.

Commenting on this Nirali said, “Initially the song was scheduled for its release on September 2016, but Alaa kept changing his countries, so it got delayed. We thank our collaborators Alaa Wardi, Linsey Pollak and Zaia Kendall whom we have never met but worked with over the internet.”

Check out the song:

This song is the fifth single of Kartik Shah and Nirali Kartik’s band Maati Baani, which covers all kinds of music from folk to rock and jazz to funk.

MaatiBaani’s innovation lies in their endeavour to team up with artists from around the globe through social platforms. The vibrant duo recently gauged the attention of over one million viewers for their genius rendition of the pop king Michael Jackson’s classic ‘Heal The World’ sung by children from all over the globe creating a soul-stirring impact through the message of the song. The video has been shared over a million times and is still trending on social media platforms.

Check out the song:

