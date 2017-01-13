Eric Prydz to kick start Vh1 Supersonic Arcade, Delhi

MUMBAI: Celebratory Swedish DJ Eric Prydz, who is making his India debut at VH1 Supersonic in Pune this year, will be extending his stay in India. The ‘Opus’ hitmaker will perform in Delhi on 12 February at Huda Grounds, Sec 29 Gurgaon.

Viacom18's live property Supersonic 2017 will be taking place in Pune this time. Eric Prydz will be heading the fourth edition of the electronic dance music (EDM) festival on the first day 10 February 2017. After this, he will kick-off the Vh1 Supersonic Arcade in Delhi.

Eric’s preferred mode of transport across cities, countries, and even continents, has been buses, trains and on occasion, the odd cruise ship. Thus, convincing Prydz to come to India for his first ever performance and arranging a performance in Delhi has been nothing less than a challenge for the team at Vh1 Supersonic.

Delhi, we heard you! Vh1 Supersonic is bringing the legend @ericprydz to the capital on the 12th of February. Tickets out soon pic.twitter.com/Lflt5YJy0T — Vh1 Supersonic (@Vh1Supersonic) January 13, 2017

Eric Prydz is synonymous with immaculately produced and unique sounding electronic music. Some would even call his sound a separate and self-sustaining sub-genre in electronic dance music. The Platinum-selling producer also runs the record labels Pryda, Pryda Friends and Mouseville. His live shows are arguably the most technically impressive, of any touring artist. In addition, this is not only his India debut but also his first ever performance in any Asian country.

As a solo artist, Prydz has headlined and sold out some of the world's most renowned venues including Madison Square Garden, Brixton Academy and Alexandra Palace in the past.