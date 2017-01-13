RadioandMusic
News |  13 Jan 2017 13:23 |  By RnMTeam

David Guetta's Mumbai concert is on; all trouble tackled

MUMBAI: International DJ and music producer David Guetta’s ‘Unity Tour’ hasn't had a smooth run in India so far. Guetta's first concert in Bengaluru was cancelled at the last minute and the second in Mumbai witnessed some major changes, but the good news is that it's finally happening.

Percept has confirmed that French DJ David Guetta's Mumbai concert is happening tonight, 13 January 2013 at Reliance Jio Gardens in BKC as scheduled.

David Guetta’s ‘Guetta 4 Good’ show in Bengaluru was cancelled on Thursday, 12 January 2017. The Bengaluru government had refused to give permission after the New Year night.

Also read: Sunburn's 'Guetta 4 Good' show Bengaluru, cancelled

The concert scheduled in Mumbai too faced some difficulties. Initially, the 'Sunburn Arena' event was to be organised at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, but The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) denied permission. Percept had started advertising the venue as Mahalaxmi Racecourse without seeking consent from the BMC and this led to them declining permission.

In addition, the civic administration of BMC faced payment issues from another event recently held by Percept.

The organisers later stated that they had shifted the venue to Jio Garden in BKC Bandra East, but there seemed some permission issues from MMRDA's end. Percept hadn't got permission till late Thursday night, 12 January 2017.

However, according to the sources, the Mumbai concert has not been cancelled as the organisers have the essential permissions to execute the concert at Jio garden. It is happening as per schedule.

