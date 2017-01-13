David Guetta's Mumbai concert cancelled; unhappy fans return from the venue

MUMBAI: This one is a big shocker for all David Guetta fans. Earlier in the day, we reported about all being well for Percept Live and Sunburn arena event 'Unity Tour' in Mumbai. But, as per the latest developments the Mumbai police PRO, Ashok Dudhe in a statement to a leading daily stated, that the permission to today's Sunburn programme at BKC is rejected by Mumbai Police, for not completing the mandatory requirements and legal formalities.

Also read: David Guetta's Mumbai concert is on; all trouble tackled

Now, that comes as a huge blow to Percept as this is their second Sunburn arena event to be cancelled. The Bengaluru event 'Guetta 4 Good' was cancelled yesterday, 12 January 2017 due to law and order situation in the state and lack of permission leads to the Mumbai concert cancellation.

Also read: Sunburn's 'Guetta 4 Good' show Bengaluru, cancelled

Furthermore, we’ve just learnt that the David Guetta fans that were waiting at the venue for the Jio Garden gates to open have started leaving. They do not seem too pleased with this uninformed development.

After the event cancellation yesterday, Guetta took to his FB Page to apologise to his fans. He posted - "Today I was supposed to play a show in Bangalore, India that unfortunately has been cancelled at the very last minute. This cancellation has been completely out of my control and I just feel very sorry for all the fans that were looking to forward attend. Can't wait to see everyone in Mumbai, Delhi and Hyderabad!” (sic)

We doubt if the DJ will take this event cancellation sportingly and if Hyderabad, 14 January and Delhi, 15 January, concerts too will face similar issues.

We contacted Sunburn Global CEO Karan Singh who said, "Will update later, working on it."

Mumbai concert was to take place at Reliance Jio Gardens, BKC after initial hiccups at Mahalaxmi Racecourse at 4 pm today.