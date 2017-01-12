'Ude Dil Befikre' crosses 50 million views

MUMBAI: 'Befikre' album is turning out to be one of the most successful albums of 2016. The songs of this YRF film have been crossing millions of views over YouTube one after another.

After ‘Nashe Si Chad Gai’ garnered a 100 million YouTube views, the title track ‘Ude Dil Befikre’ has crossed 50 million views. It seems to be the second most loved song from ‘Befikre’.

The song starring Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor is been loved by the audience even two months from its release.

In case you have missed the song, check it below.