Sunburn's 'Guetta 4 Good' show Bengaluru, cancelled

MUMBAI: In an unfortunate twist of events today, Sunburn announced that David Guetta’s Bengaluru tour Guetta 4 Good has been cancelled.

David Guetta and Robin Schulz were supposed to perform for Magic Bus foundation today, 12 January 2017. In fact, the official Sunburn Festival Facebook page also shared a post around the concert that was scheduled to be held at Embassy International Riding School, Bengaluru.

Commenting on the same Sunburn Global CEO Karan Singh stated, “Due to the present law and order situation in Bengaluru following the events that transpired around New Year's Eve, the authorities have recommended against holding the David Guetta concert scheduled today in the city. We at Sunburn tried our very best to make it happen but the authorities understandably are not prepared to take any chances. Hence, today's concert unfortunately stands cancelled.”

“We hope to reschedule the concert subject to approval from the artist and the respective authorities. We will be back with more information as soon as possible, added Singh.

In that addition, he said that Bookmyshow will be in touch with all ticket holders for the next steps. Other shows in Mumbai, New Delhi and Hyderabad are on as per schedule.