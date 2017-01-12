RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  12 Jan 2017 13:14 |  By RnMTeam

Sunburn's 'Guetta 4 Good' show Bengaluru, cancelled

MUMBAI: In an unfortunate twist of events today, Sunburn announced that David Guetta’s Bengaluru tour Guetta 4 Good has been cancelled.

David Guetta and Robin Schulz were supposed to perform for Magic Bus foundation today, 12 January 2017. In fact, the official Sunburn Festival Facebook page also shared a post around the concert that was scheduled to be held at Embassy International Riding School, Bengaluru.

Commenting on the same Sunburn Global CEO Karan Singh stated, “Due to the present law and order situation in Bengaluru following the events that transpired around New Year's Eve, the authorities have recommended against holding the David Guetta concert scheduled today in the city. We at Sunburn tried our very best to make it happen but the authorities understandably are not prepared to take any chances. Hence, today's concert unfortunately stands cancelled.”

“We hope to reschedule the concert subject to approval from the artist and the respective authorities. We will be back with more information as soon as possible, added Singh.

In that addition, he said that Bookmyshow will be in touch with all ticket holders for the next steps. Other shows in Mumbai, New Delhi and Hyderabad are on as per schedule.

Tags
Sunburn Festival Karan Singh Bookmyshow David Guetta Guetta 4 Good Bengaluru music concert Bengaluru City Police Robin Schulz Magic Bus foundation Embassy International Riding School
Related news
News | 09 Jan 2017

Raftaar releases 'Aurat' post Bengaluru incident

MUMBAI: Bengaluru's night of horror left the nation shocked - both the unruly mob and the deserted lane incident. But, it's not the time to lock one's self in the bathroom as a post reposted by Mallika Arora Khan read.

read more
(Photo Credits Rudgrcom)
News | 04 Jan 2017

Sunburn 10: Whither 'ultimate music, ultimate fun'?

MUMBAI: The Sunburn festival that has grown into one of the seminal global music festivals, celebrated its 10-year long dominance over the EDM landscape by shifting to the outskirts of Pune this year from 28-31 December 2016.

read more
News | 30 Dec 2016

Mike Posner's India tour announced; Prateek Kuhad to join as supporting act

MUMBAI: Acclaimed songwriter and record producer Mike Posner of the ‘I Took A Pill in Ibiza’ fame will perform in three Indian cities in the next month, January 2017.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
The magic of MGR songs now available on Saregama music cards

MUMBAI: Saregama commemorates the 100th birth anniversary of the iconic actor and former Chief Miread more

Press Releases
Madras High Court upholds the new copyright act establishing synchronization rights for music owners; courtesy Sony Music

MUMBAI: Madras High Court has passed a landmark and far-reaching order where approvals from musicread more

Press Releases
Artist Aloud steps into eighth year of success

MUMBAI: Artist Aloud, an initiative pioneered by Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Private Ltd.read more

Press Releases
Maruti Suzuki and Radio Mirchi back with second season of 'Traffic Heroes of India'

MUMBAI: Maruti Suzuki and Radio Mirchi in association with the Traffic Police Department of Mumbaread more

News
FM Radio operators to meet Finance Ministry experts to understand transactions over Bharatkosh

NEW DELHI: All private FM Radio operators who will use the online non-tax revenue portal (Bharatkread more

top# 5 articles

1
Khuda Baksh and Hardeep Singh talk about their Indian Idol journey

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s Indian Idol has time and again discovered India’s gen-next singing sensations. Needless to say, this year too...read more

2
Carey's Hollywood Walk of Fame star vandalized

MUMBAI: Singer Mariah Careys star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was vandalised by someone who put a question mark next to her name. A representative...read more

3
Sunburn's 'Guetta 4 Good' show Bengaluru, cancelled

MUMBAI: In an unfortunate twist of events today, Sunburn announced that David Guetta’s Bengaluru tour Guetta 4 Good has been cancelled. David Guetta...read more

4
Shreya Ghoshal, Amit Trivedi, Badshah to feature on MTV Unplugged Season 6

MUMBAI: After effectively carrying out five melodious seasons, MTV Unplugged is back with a smashing new season to take music to the higher notes.read more

5
Armaan Malik takes to social media to express his 'zero nomination' disappointment

MUMBAI: While 2016 was a phenomenal year for Armaan Malik with his songs making to the top of every chart; 2017 turns out to be disappointing. The...read more

videos

more from the web
more from RNM

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group