Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy to collaborate with DJ Axwell

MUMBAI: DJ Axwell came down to Mumbai yesterday, 11 January 2017, to look for potential collaborations and we reported about it. Now, the latest development is that Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, in most probability will be collaborating with Axwell.

The DJ meet the trio at their studio through Bottomline Media that has tied up with UK’s Virgin EMI Records for artist collaborations and brand partnerships.

The trios Twitter page also gave a hit on a possible collaboration as they tweeted -

Hey folks, had a great time meeting the talented DJ @Axwell recently, here’s to a collab in the near future, what say? @BottomlineMedia pic.twitter.com/ih5mbIbclb — Shankar Ehsaan Loy (@ShankarEhsanLoy) January 11, 2017

Nikhil Chinapa who was present at this meet too went on to tweet about it -

Furthermore, Axwell will be performing for a free concert powered by IGNIS in New Delhi on 13 January 2017.

So, will there be more collaboration when the DJ returns to the city of dreams? Let's wait and watch.