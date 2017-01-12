Ranthambore Festival announces its line-up; to live through the richness of Rajasthani folk music and wildlife landscape

MUMBAI: The three-day cultural fiesta, Ranthambore Festival at the majestic Nahargarh Palace will shine the light on the need to preserve India’s wildlife and promote dying musical forms through performances, open-air film screenings, interactive talks and participatory workshops from 27-29 January 2017.

The matchless line-up:

The festival will open with the screening of ‘The Unforgotten Music of Rajasthan’. Some of the highlights of Ranthambore Festival include moonlit performances by music and dance luminaries such as Mallika Sarabhai and Ustad Ma Zila Khan, never seen before performances by 35 handpicked Rajasthani folk music legends, workshops on music and more, all set against the backdrop of the awe-inspiring Nahargarh Palace.

There will be world-renowned artists like Mallika Sarabhai, Ustad Ma Zila Khan, who will be presenting a special collaborative act with Rajeev Raja and Fabrizio Cassol. World music acts Maati Baani, Neeraj Arya’s Kabir Cafe, UK-based piano maestro Karl Lutchmayer, also Rajasthani indigenous folk musicians such as Ustad Gafoor Khan, Ustad Hakim Khan, Nagga Khan, Kailash Dan and more, whose musical prowess begs recognition from a wider audience. Of special interest is the Rajasthan Police band in a Sufi avatar, who are just back from a triumphant performance at the South Asian Sufi Festival.

Commenting on the festival’s vision and cause, Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Vasundhara Raje said, “The Ranthambore Festival champions the causes of indigenous music and nature preservation. With time, I see the festival becoming an exciting platform and a key forum for nature and music lovers to engage with each other.”

What to look forward to at Ranthambore Festival:

People who do not know, Ranthambore Festival, is a new cultural festival that seeks to showcase the richness of Rajasthani folk music and wildlife landscape. A not-for-profit festival that is open to all, seeks to provide a platform to artists, conservationists, writers and thinkers to make the first move on India’s musical and environmental past, present and future. Also, Ranthambore Festival is the first festival in India to position itself as a festival of preservation and awareness giving the public an insight into the efforts of music and nature conservation stakeholders.

However, the right of entry to the festival is liberated, but certain performances and workshops are ticketed. The festival will also draw attention to Rajasthan’s other legacy, wildlife, a topic that will never be too far from anyone’s mind since Nahargarh Palace is 500 metres away from the Ranthambore National Park.

Commenting on the same, BookASmile head Farzana Cama said, “Ranthambore Festival is a unique platform bringing together a community of enthusiasts who believe that art, music, culture, wildlife and heritage are of critical importance. This is where BookASmile identified with them and is delighted to extend its support to this initiative. We believe that this festival can initiate and drive relevant as well as interesting conversations that will positively impact our future.”

“Being an ardent lover of music and nature, it gives me an immense pleasure to be a part of Ranthambore Festival. This non-profit initiative would surely help us accomplish our motive of music and nature conservation and would definitely influence the audience to work for the cause. A must visit for all,” said First Stone Director Charan Khangarot.

Envisioned by NGO Puqaar Foundation, Ranthambore Festival is a cultural festival organized in close association with BookASmile and First Stone, and supported by key partners like CMS VATAVARAN, who have curated the Wildlife Film Festival, technology partners Harman & Sound.com, Pearl Academy, artist and stage management company Mixtape, BAJAAO.com, Ustad Gah, Pause and Effect and Kadambari Yoga.

For more information, please visit BookMyShow