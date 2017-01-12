RadioandMusic
Nucleya to drop 'bass' in Kashyap’s next

MUMBAI: Anurag Kashyap and Nucleya, isn’t that a deadly combo? Yes, you heard that right. Nucleya collaborates with Anurag Kashyap for his next film song.

Previously, in an interview, Nucleya had said that Anurag’s last film ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ amused and inspired him. Does that mean he could be composing for the films third installment?

Anurag, who is considered as the face of an emerging new wave cinema and numerous independent films with newcomers, posted a photo with Nucleya on Instagram yesterday, 11 January 2017.

Guess who is doing a song for my next film @nucleya ..

A photo posted by Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap10) on

However, there is no official announcement about the movie; we can speculate that Udyan might be composing one song for 'Gangs Of Wasseypur 3', if not any other film by Kashyap.

