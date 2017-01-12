Mika Singh and Raj Nayak let 2016 controversies settle; share friendly tweet

MUMBAI: Looks like the dust has finally settled between Colors CEO Raj Nayak and singer Mika Singh.

Back in 2016, Singh and Nayak had gone separate ways after Singh visited 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on Sony Entertainment Channel to promote one of his upcoming projects. His appearance on the show did not go well with Colors and they asked him to leave 'Comedy Nights Live'. Singh's position in Colors comedy show was that of Navjot Singh Sidhu in 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

Furthermore, there were rumours about Singh not being too happy with Nayak for he did not stand by him in spite of being a good friend. But, looks like 2017 has put an end to this unfortunate story.

So, what is it that put an end to all the bad blood? Well, it's the singer's upcoming film production 'Sardar Saab'.

A few days ago Singh had tweeted about 'Sardar Saab' and the head honcho wished him luck with it. The singer reciprocated to the tweet by thanking Nayak. But, what caught our attention was the word 'brother'. Singh addressed Nayak as the brother in his tweet.

Check the tweets here -

Thanxxxxx brother just saw you tweet:) https://t.co/sMrfiTmjVt — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) January 11, 2017

We wonder if this development will affect the singer's equation with the channel!