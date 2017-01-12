Check out Arjun Kanungo's new single teaser; song releases on 13 Jan

MUMBAI: A short teaser of heartthrob Arjun Kanungo’s upcoming song ‘Ek Dafaa’ is out and it is something that you will play in loop.

The audio version of the song will release on 13 January 2017 on Sony Music, while the video will be out later in the month.

Also read: Arjun Kanungo's 'Ek Dafaa' to release this week, Arjun Kanungo to debut as composer, launching next single at EVC

‘Ek Dafaa’ has been written and composed by Arjun. This upcoming track has all elements of being a party banger.