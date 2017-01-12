RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  12 Jan 2017 12:04 |  By RnMTeam

Check out Arjun Kanungo's new single teaser; song releases on 13 Jan

MUMBAI: A short teaser of heartthrob Arjun Kanungo’s upcoming song ‘Ek Dafaa’ is out and it is something that you will play in loop.

The audio version of the song will release on 13 January 2017 on Sony Music, while the video will be out later in the month.

Also read: Arjun Kanungo's 'Ek Dafaa' to release this week, Arjun Kanungo to debut as composer, launching next single at EVC

‘Ek Dafaa’ has been written and composed by Arjun. This upcoming track has all elements of being a party banger.

Tags
Arjun Kanungo Ek Dafaa Sony Music Fanungo
Related news
News | 09 Jan 2017

Arjun Kanungo's 'Ek Dafaa' to release this week

MUMBAI: The charming Arjun Kanungo is back in the news. Kanungo who launched his single ‘Ek Daffa’ at EVC on 17 December 2016, is set to release the single on 13 January 2017.The single ‘Ek Daffa’ will be out on Sony Music, India.

read more
News | 24 Dec 2016

Listen: Smashing hits of the week

MUMBAI: Well, Christmas is around the corner and everyone is ready with festivity arrangements. To add on, Radioandmusic.com curated a special list of songs, which were trending last week and have been a breakthrough! Check our picks. The Humma Song – OK Jaanu

read more
News | 24 Dec 2016

To rework this cult song was almost like changing a blood group: Tanishk Bagchi on 'The Humma Song'

MUMBAI: Tanishk Bagchi, who is creating waves with ‘The Humma Song’ is one of the most recent breakthroughs of the Bollywood music industry.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
The magic of MGR songs now available on Saregama music cards

MUMBAI: Saregama commemorates the 100th birth anniversary of the iconic actor and former Chief Miread more

Press Releases
Madras High Court upholds the new copyright act establishing synchronization rights for music owners; courtesy Sony Music

MUMBAI: Madras High Court has passed a landmark and far-reaching order where approvals from musicread more

Press Releases
Artist Aloud steps into eighth year of success

MUMBAI: Artist Aloud, an initiative pioneered by Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Private Ltd.read more

Press Releases
Maruti Suzuki and Radio Mirchi back with second season of 'Traffic Heroes of India'

MUMBAI: Maruti Suzuki and Radio Mirchi in association with the Traffic Police Department of Mumbaread more

News
FM Radio operators to meet Finance Ministry experts to understand transactions over Bharatkosh

NEW DELHI: All private FM Radio operators who will use the online non-tax revenue portal (Bharatkread more

top# 5 articles

1
Shreya Ghoshal, Amit Trivedi, Badshah to feature on MTV Unplugged Season 6

MUMBAI: After effectively carrying out five melodious seasons, MTV Unplugged is back with a smashing new season to take music to the higher notes.read more

2
Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy to collaborate with DJ Axwell

MUMBAI: DJ Axwell came down to Mumbai yesterday, 11 January 2017, to look for potential collaborations and we reported about it. Now, the latest...read more

3
Singer Buddy Greco dead at 90

MUMBAI: Buddy Greco, a jazz pianist and singer, who recorded more than 60 albums and had a hit with a version of ‘The Lady Is a Tramp’, is dead. He...read more

4
Sunburn's 'Guetta 4 Good' show Bengaluru, cancelled

MUMBAI: In an unfortunate twist of events today, Sunburn announced that David Guetta’s Bengaluru tour Guetta 4 Good has been cancelled. David Guetta...read more

5
Nucleya to drop 'bass' in Kashyap’s next

MUMBAI: Anurag Kashyap and Nucleya, isn’t that a deadly combo? Yes, you heard that right. Nucleya collaborates with Anurag Kashyap for his next film...read more

videos

more from the web
more from RNM

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group