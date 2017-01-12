Beyonce knew Solange was 'super special'

MUMBAI: Singer Beyonce Knowles always knew her sister Solange would be 'something super special'.

The 'XO' hitmaker has always been impressed by the 30-year-old singer's focus, determination and desire to always follow her instincts, even when other people disagreed with her, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"I remember thinking, 'My little sister is going to be something super special', because you always seemed to know what you wanted. And I'm just curious, where did that come from?" she said.

Solange explained: "I have no idea, to be honest! I always knew what I wanted. We damn sure know that I wasn't always right. But I'd sit firm, whether I was right or wrong."

The 35-year-old Beyonce, who has five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy with husband Jay Z, is also in awe of the way Solange is able to spot hot new talent long before anyone else does.

(Source: IANS)