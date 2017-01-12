RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  12 Jan 2017 11:26 |  By RnMTeam

Beyonce knew Solange was 'super special'

MUMBAI: Singer Beyonce Knowles always knew her sister Solange would be 'something super special'.

The 'XO' hitmaker has always been impressed by the 30-year-old singer's focus, determination and desire to always follow her instincts, even when other people disagreed with her, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"I remember thinking, 'My little sister is going to be something super special', because you always seemed to know what you wanted. And I'm just curious, where did that come from?" she said.

Solange explained: "I have no idea, to be honest! I always knew what I wanted. We damn sure know that I wasn't always right. But I'd sit firm, whether I was right or wrong."

The 35-year-old Beyonce, who has five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy with husband Jay Z, is also in awe of the way Solange is able to spot hot new talent long before anyone else does.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Beyonce Knowles Solange XO Jay Z Blue Ivy
Related news
News | 10 Jan 2017

Drake's tour highest-grossing hip-hop tour

MUMBAI: Rapper Drakes Summer Sixteen tour has been named the highest-grossing hip-hop tour in history. Drake and rapper Future had teamed up on stage to perform 54 shows throughout July-October 2016.

read more
News | 27 Dec 2016

Beyonce named 2016's Most Charitable Celebrity

MUMBAI: Singer Beyonce Knowles has knocked off pop star Taylor Swift to win the title of 2016's Most Charitable Celebrity.

read more
News | 23 Dec 2016

Nicki Minaj idolises Beyonce

Rapper Nicki Minaj idolises singer Beyoncé Knowles's lifestyle.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
The magic of MGR songs now available on Saregama music cards

MUMBAI: Saregama commemorates the 100th birth anniversary of the iconic actor and former Chief Miread more

Press Releases
Madras High Court upholds the new copyright act establishing synchronization rights for music owners; courtesy Sony Music

MUMBAI: Madras High Court has passed a landmark and far-reaching order where approvals from musicread more

Press Releases
Artist Aloud steps into eighth year of success

MUMBAI: Artist Aloud, an initiative pioneered by Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Private Ltd.read more

Press Releases
Maruti Suzuki and Radio Mirchi back with second season of 'Traffic Heroes of India'

MUMBAI: Maruti Suzuki and Radio Mirchi in association with the Traffic Police Department of Mumbaread more

News
FM Radio operators to meet Finance Ministry experts to understand transactions over Bharatkosh

NEW DELHI: All private FM Radio operators who will use the online non-tax revenue portal (Bharatkread more

top# 5 articles

1
'Ude Dil Befikre' crosses 50 million views

MUMBAI: 'Befikre' album is turning out to be one of the most successful albums of 2016. The songs of this YRF film have been crossing millions of...read more

2
Ed Sheeran reveals weight loss secret

MUMBAI: Singer Ed Sheeran has revealed how he shed a whopping three stone (almost 20 kg). Sheeran swears by working out just 10 minutes a day and...read more

3
Sunburn's 'Guetta 4 Good' show Bengaluru, cancelled

MUMBAI: In an unfortunate twist of events today, Sunburn announced that David Guetta’s Bengaluru tour Guetta 4 Good has been cancelled. David Guetta...read more

4
Khuda Baksh and Hardeep Singh talk about their Indian Idol journey

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s Indian Idol has time and again discovered India’s gen-next singing sensations. Needless to say, this year too...read more

5
Carey's Hollywood Walk of Fame star vandalized

MUMBAI: Singer Mariah Careys star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was vandalised by someone who put a question mark next to her name. A representative...read more

videos

more from the web
more from RNM

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group