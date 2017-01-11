RadioandMusic
News |  11 Jan 2017

Singer Buddy Greco dead at 90

MUMBAI: Buddy Greco, a jazz pianist and singer, who recorded more than 60 albums and had a hit with a version of ‘The Lady Is a Tramp’, is dead. He was 90.

Greco died here on Tuesday here and the cause of his death is yet to be revealed, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

Born as Armando Greco in Philadelphia, he was hired at the age of 16 to sing on tour with Benny Goodman's orchestra. He left the band at 20 and returned to singing in nightclubs.

Greco's version of ‘The Lady Is a Tramp’ was released in 1962 and sold over a million copies. He also appeared in TV series and films including ‘Away We Go’ and ‘The Girl Who Knew Too Much’.

Among his popular pop, jazz and country songs are ‘Oh look-a-there’, ‘Ain't she pretty’, ‘Up, up and away’ and ‘Around the world’.

Greco is survived by his wife, Lezlie Anders, who often performed with him, and several children from previous marriages.

(Source: IANS)

