Regional Indian films not threatened by foreign movies: Prasoon Joshi

MUMBAI: Lyricist, screenwriter, and ad guru Prasoon Joshi say the regional film industry in India has nothing to worry about even if there's a growing demand for global content in the country.

"Whilst there will be a space for global content, the local regional content programming too will see consumption, and quality benchmarks go on an upward swing," Joshi told IANS over an email from Mumbai.

Joshi, who pens socially relevant songs and poetry off and on, also pointed out that Indian films have a different texture which is not linear.

"Though one part of Bollywood talks like a linear storyteller, the other is a spectacle... People are more interested in the representation of the scene than where the scene is leading to," added the National Award-winning lyricist.

Joshi is working with ‘Neerja’ director Ram Madhvani on an action web series titled ‘Bodhidharma: Master of Shaolin’. It is based on the story of a warrior prince of the sixth century who became the founder of the Shaolin Temple in China and the founder of martial arts. The show is one of the Indian original shows for Amazon Prime Video.

Joshi is happy to embrace the online world with the series. He says India will take to digital culture sooner than later.

"India takes to transformation and assimilation naturally and while sure there are miles to go till we can have all parts of the country linked, but it's good to see the change taking shape," said the lyricist of songs like ‘Chand Sifarish’ and ‘Maa’.

Extending support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to demonitise Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes to curb black money, Joshi said things will get better in the times to come.

He said: "The initial discomfort of lack of disposable money is evident. But the growing comfort with digital too is increasing. But I am positive that, coupled with other measures, our industry too will we see the long-term benefits of demonitisation."

On the work front, Joshi says he is working on two scripts and "at the right time I am sure you will hear more".

(Source: IANS)