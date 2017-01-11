Enrique Iglesias in Cuba to film music video

MUMBAI: Singer Enrique Iglesias is in Cuba for his new music video.

"Hey guys, what's up? We are on our way to the Caribbean to make the new music video 'Súbeme la Radio' with my friend Descemer Bueno and Zion and Lennox," the 41-year-old singer said in a video he shared on his Instagram account, reports eonline.com.

It is the second time the Spanish star has picked Cuba as a location for his music videos. In 2014, the singer released ‘Bailando’ featuring Bueno, who wrote the song along with Iglesias, and Cuban band Gente de Zona.

The video was directed by Cuban Alejandro Perez and included footage shot in the Dominican Republic and Cuba.

(Source: IANS)