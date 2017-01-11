RadioandMusic
News |  11 Jan 2017 18:44 |  By RnMTeam

Check out Daru Daru official music video; a song that calls for a toast

MUMBAI: 2016 ended with a song that was sure to make-your-party-a-hit track and now 2017 has a video that is the best thing that you would have seen in a while.

The official music video is directed by Agent Pink, which features the talented artists from the song including music producer Deep Jandu, powerhouse rappers DIVINE and Gangis Khan.

The video vibe is fun, pacy and extremely energetic that will surely make you hit the play button again.

#DaruDaru displays a strong camaraderie between the two rappers through their lyrics which will resonate with every free-spirited soul. Targeted at the youth of the country, the track has an extremely catchy lyrical hook and a groove heavy beat along with an eclectic mix of languages and cultures that are surely set to become the youth anthem of the season.

Check out the official music video:

#DaruDaru Deep Jandu Divine Gangis Khan Sony Music India
