RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  11 Jan 2017 18:00 |  By RnMTeam

Carey's Hollywood Walk of Fame star vandalized

MUMBAI: Singer Mariah Careys star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was vandalised by someone who put a question mark next to her name.

A representative for the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce said they called the Los Angeles Police Department on Sunday and gave them a lead, reports tmz.com.

The star read as "Mariah Carey?"

The Hollywood Historic Trust got the star cleaned up, spending $1,500. Carey received her star in August 2015.

In October last year, President-elect Donald Trump's star was vandalised with a pickaxe.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Mariah Carey Walk of Fame Donald Trump
Related news
News | 09 Jan 2017

Mariah Carey quits social media

MUMBAI: Singer Mariah Carey has quit social media indefinitely following her disastrous New Year's Eve performance. The 47-year-old singer spoke about her decision in an audio clip released Sunday, reports dailymail.co.uk.

read more
News | 02 Jan 2017

Mariah Carey slammed for New Year Eve meltdown

MUMBAI: Singer Mariah Carey was trashed on social media after she walked off the stage in Times Square due to a technical default during her performance.

read more
News | 24 Dec 2016

Kanye West still battling health issues

MUMBAI: Rapper Kanye West will not go ahead with European shows as he is still battling with health issues.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Madras High Court upholds the new copyright act establishing synchronization rights for music owners; courtesy Sony Music

MUMBAI: Madras High Court has passed a landmark and far-reaching order where approvals from musicread more

Press Releases
Artist Aloud steps into eighth year of success

MUMBAI: Artist Aloud, an initiative pioneered by Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Private Ltd.read more

Press Releases
Maruti Suzuki and Radio Mirchi back with second season of 'Traffic Heroes of India'

MUMBAI: Maruti Suzuki and Radio Mirchi in association with the Traffic Police Department of Mumbaread more

News
FM Radio operators to meet Finance Ministry experts to understand transactions over Bharatkosh

NEW DELHI: All private FM Radio operators who will use the online non-tax revenue portal (Bharatkread more

News
Red FM's Riders Music Festival is back; to launch in February 2017

MUMBAI: The Riders Music Festival, one of Red FM’s biggest IP, took a setback due to governments read more

top# 5 articles

1
Indi.com and Artist Aloud join hands for performing bands

MUMBAI: Performing bands now have an opportunity of a lifetime to fly to LA, the land where dreams come true, and meet one of the most celebrated...read more

2
Eleventh Annual IRAA Awards calls for nominations

MUMBAI: The Indian Recording Arts Academy to be hosted on 3 June alongside PALM Expo 2017, announces that online submissions are currently being...read more

3
Shreya Ghoshal, Amit Trivedi, Badshah to feature on MTV Unplugged Season 6

MUMBAI: After effectively carrying out five melodious seasons, MTV Unplugged is back with a smashing new season to take music to the higher notes.read more

4
Check out Daru Daru official music video; a song that calls for a toast

MUMBAI: 2016 ended with a song that was sure to make-your-party-a-hit track and now 2017 has a video that is the best thing that you would have seen...read more

5
Ariana Grande, John Legend may collaborate

MUMBAI: Singers Ariana Grande and John Legend may team up for a song from the upcoming live-action film ‘Beauty and the Beast’. Grande recently...read more

videos

more from the web
more from RNM

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group