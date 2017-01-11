Carey's Hollywood Walk of Fame star vandalized

MUMBAI: Singer Mariah Careys star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was vandalised by someone who put a question mark next to her name.

A representative for the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce said they called the Los Angeles Police Department on Sunday and gave them a lead, reports tmz.com.

The star read as "Mariah Carey?"

The Hollywood Historic Trust got the star cleaned up, spending $1,500. Carey received her star in August 2015.

In October last year, President-elect Donald Trump's star was vandalised with a pickaxe.

(Source: IANS)