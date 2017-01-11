RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  11 Jan 2017 12:29 |  By RnMTeam

Bappi Da's 'Come Closer' makes its way to Hollywood

MUMBAI: Renowned singer-composer Bappi Lahiri, who stepped into the Disney world with ‘Shona’ a song for Hollywood animation film ‘Moana’, is again back in the news.

The ‘Disco King’ Bappi Da's iconic track ‘Come Closer’ song makes its way to Hollywood now. Dev Patel starrer ‘Lion’ has used the song by legendary singer Bappi Lahiri. The song has been picturised on Dev Patel in Australia.

It has been a trend that Hollywood movies using Bollywood films. This latest addition ‘Lion’ is starring Dev Patel, Nicole Kidman, and Rooney Mara.

The original song is from the film 'Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki', which featured Mithun Chakraborty.

The film is abuzz with the upcoming awards season and will soon hit the Indian screens on 24 February 2016. The film which is based on a real-life story of Saroo Brierley, tells the tale of a five-year-old who loses his way from home and finds himself homeless in Kolkata only to be later adopted by an Australian couple, years later he starts his journey to find his actual hole using Google maps.

Tags
Bappi Lahiri Disco King Come Closer Hollywood Shona Moana Lion Dev Patel Nicole Kidman Rooney Mara Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki Mithun Chakraborty Saroo Brierley
Related news
News | 26 Dec 2016

Composer's heart belongs to his creation: Anu Malik

MUMBAI: National Award-winning composer Anu Malik says that as a composer, he is emotional about his compositions. He finds the potential of a singer based on the musical expression through the rendition of the song.

read more
News | 24 Dec 2016

Raftaar's rap goes international

MUMBAI: Raftaar’s rap songs just got a new vision. The rapper has now moved towards Hollywood.

read more
News | 14 Dec 2016

AR. Rahman in Oscar race once again

MUMBAI: It could be a double whammy for Indian music maestro AR. Rahman once again at the Academy Awards as his work for "Pele: Birth of a Legend" has found a spot on the list of Oscar contenders for the year.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Madras High Court upholds the new copyright act establishing synchronization rights for music owners; courtesy Sony Music

MUMBAI: Madras High Court has passed a landmark and far-reaching order where approvals from musicread more

Press Releases
Artist Aloud steps into eighth year of success

MUMBAI: Artist Aloud, an initiative pioneered by Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Private Ltd.read more

Press Releases
Maruti Suzuki and Radio Mirchi back with second season of 'Traffic Heroes of India'

MUMBAI: Maruti Suzuki and Radio Mirchi in association with the Traffic Police Department of Mumbaread more

News
FM Radio operators to meet Finance Ministry experts to understand transactions over Bharatkosh

NEW DELHI: All private FM Radio operators who will use the online non-tax revenue portal (Bharatkread more

News
Red FM's Riders Music Festival is back; to launch in February 2017

MUMBAI: The Riders Music Festival, one of Red FM’s biggest IP, took a setback due to governments read more

top# 5 articles

1
AR. Rahman to kick off MTV Unplugged Season 6

Mumbai: After effectively carrying out five melodious seasons, MTV Unplugged is back with a smashing new season to take music to the higher notes....read more

2
Amaal sings for 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania'; bags 'Mubarakan'

MUMBAI: Amaal Malik, who ended 2016 in high notes, has lent his voice to a song in 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania’. It is an upbeat and fun dance track...read more

3
Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher first hated their documentary

MUMBAI: Late actresses Debbie Reynolds and her daughter Carrie Fisher initially hated 'Bright Lights' - the documentary about their lives. "They...read more

4
Golden Globe-Nominated Hidden Figures - Original Score Available Globally

MUMBAI: Pharrell Williams has partnered with longtime collaborator and award-winning composer Hans Zimmer (The Dark Knight, 12 Years A Slave,...read more

5
Best Of 2016: Muzik247 brings out its top Malayalam film songs

MUMBAI: Muzik247, the prominent music label in the Malayalam film industry, has brought out 'Best Of 2016' - a compilation of the 30 most popular...read more

videos

more from the web
more from RNM

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group