Bappi Da's 'Come Closer' makes its way to Hollywood

MUMBAI: Renowned singer-composer Bappi Lahiri, who stepped into the Disney world with ‘Shona’ a song for Hollywood animation film ‘Moana’, is again back in the news.

The ‘Disco King’ Bappi Da's iconic track ‘Come Closer’ song makes its way to Hollywood now. Dev Patel starrer ‘Lion’ has used the song by legendary singer Bappi Lahiri. The song has been picturised on Dev Patel in Australia.

It has been a trend that Hollywood movies using Bollywood films. This latest addition ‘Lion’ is starring Dev Patel, Nicole Kidman, and Rooney Mara.

The original song is from the film 'Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki', which featured Mithun Chakraborty.

The film is abuzz with the upcoming awards season and will soon hit the Indian screens on 24 February 2016. The film which is based on a real-life story of Saroo Brierley, tells the tale of a five-year-old who loses his way from home and finds himself homeless in Kolkata only to be later adopted by an Australian couple, years later he starts his journey to find his actual hole using Google maps.