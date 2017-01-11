RadioandMusic
News |  11 Jan 2017 18:00 |  By RnMTeam

Ariana Grande, John Legend may collaborate

MUMBAI: Singers Ariana Grande and John Legend may team up for a song from the upcoming live-action film ‘Beauty and the Beast’.

Grande recently shared an Instagram photo of herself in a leopard-print studio with a vague caption.

The speculation of the two singers working together was heightened when she tagged Legend and the film in her photo, which was reposted by the ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Instagram page, reports eonline.com.

The film stars Emma Watson, Dan Stevens and Luke Evans.

(Source: IANS)

Ariana Grande John Legend Beauty and the Beast Instagram Emma Watson Dan Stevens Luke Evans
