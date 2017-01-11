RadioandMusic
News |  11 Jan 2017 13:06 |  By RnMTeam

AR. Rahman to kick off MTV Unplugged Season 6

Mumbai: After effectively carrying out five melodious seasons, MTV Unplugged is back with a smashing new season to take music to the higher notes. The most exciting part of this season is the double Oscar-winning legendary music composer AR. Rahman will be kicking off the show on a grand note.

The massive line-up was announced yesterday, which includes musical maestro AR. Rahman, Shreya Ghoshal Amit Trivedi, Badshah, Benny-Neeti amongst others.

To make the sixth season even better, MTV Unplugged Season 6 will feature 12 singers, along with 42 songs in 10 power packed episodes. Apart from AR. Rahman, Shreya Ghoshal, completing the line-up for the season are Neeti Mohan, Amit Trivedi, Sachin-Jigar, Jubin Nautiyal, Siddharth Mahadevan, Amit Mishra, Shahid Mallya, Divya Kumar and Jasleen Royal who will be seen mesmerising viewers with their magical music.

The show will be aired on MTV, MTV BEATS and will be available on Viacom18’s digital platform Voot on 14 January 2017 at 8 PM. The show will also air on MTV’s brand new Bollywood music channel MTV BEATS.

The last season saw unprecedented success as it reached out to over 34 million viewers across the country with episodes featuring artists such as Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Pritam, Sukhwinder Singh. Along with creating musical magic on air, the show also raked in a reach of over 47 million on digital platforms and a reach of over 17 million over radio. With the new season all set to roll in, MTV has lined up a whole host of 360-degree promotional activities including radio, digital, print, cinema and brand associations to ensure that Royal Stag Barrel Select MTV Unplugged Season 6 reaches greater heights of popularity than ever before.

Announcing the sixth season of one of the country’s biggest musical properties, Viacom18 Youth and English Entertainment Head, Ferzad Palia said, “Royal Stag Barrel Select MTV Unplugged has carved a niche for itself by celebrating the country’s myriad music genres by giving the music a chance to be the star of the show. Unplugged music is music in its rawest form – stripped of all distractions – which makes it extremely powerful and allows the artist to truly display his or her prowess as a musician. The line-up for this season is truly fantastic and I’m confident that the viewers of MTV will be in for a total treat when they tune into one of the greatest seasons of the show with the best of the best musicians performing unplugged.”

