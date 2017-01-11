RadioandMusic
News |  11 Jan 2017 19:57 |  By RnMTeam

Apart from headliners Gilles Peterson, Hercules & Love Affair, what else to expect at GOAT Festival 2017

MUMBAI: The debut edition of the boutique music and arts festival, GOAT Festival at Ashwem in Goa, will take place over three days from 27-29 January 2017.

The headliners' act will feature British DJ and label owner Gilles Peterson, house and disco act Hercules and Love Affair, rising stars of modern jazz like Yussef Kamaal and Sarathy Korwar.

Alongside, some of the most exciting talent from India and around the world, GOAT Festival 2017 will also brings you art installations, wellness workshops, storytelling, gourmet Goan food, visual arts, theatre, wellness workshops, and spoken word.

GOAT will seek to introduce and showcase a side of India rarely seen by international travellers and curate a multi-sensory, immersive experience unknown to many Indians.

Curating some of the most exciting names from the London music scene, GOAT also features rising beatmakers Henry Wu and Medlar alongside London party secret sundaze founder, James Priestley and a DJ set from Icelandic duo, Kiasmos.

Featuring a handpicked selection of some of India’s best alternative music acts like techno producer BLOT!, Mumbai-based producer Sandunes, electronica act Donn Bhat + Passenger Revelator, electro cabaret act Madboy/Mink among others, GOAT will also give international visitors an insight into the music scene in India.

If the thought of lounging on the beach isn’t enough to entice you, we are sure that the art installations by Shilo Shiv Suleman, who has showcased her work at festivals around the world including Burning Man will set you in the motion.

Also, Wellness workshops including sound bathing with Yin and Yang Yoga by Ali Gunning, an alternative music therapy through sound and sound wave; music, dance and art workshops, storytelling in the secret forest garden among other activities.

One of the highlights of the weekend for music enthusiasts will be the opportunity to catch in action Gilles Peterson, a music connoisseur who has championed a truly global music perspective through his radio shows and label. Peterson is also the festival’s artist ambassador. Hercules and Love Affair, whose dancefloor-friendly music has graced line-ups around the world, will also be a high point of the weekend.

