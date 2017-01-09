Raftaar releases 'Aurat' post Bengaluru incident

MUMBAI: Bengaluru's night of horror left the nation shocked - both the unruly mob and the deserted lane incident. But, it's not the time to lock one's self in the bathroom as a post reposted by Mallika Arora Khan read. It's time to stand up and fight against this uncivilised lot, as rightly put by Akshay Kumar.

Yes, the Bollywood industry has come in the open to talk about an issue that cannot be hidden in the closet any longer. The sounds of it have to reach the nation and women. It's time to stop the cultural lecture and the never ending discrimination.

Keeping these thoughts in mind rapper Raftaar recently uploaded a rap titled 'Aurat'. The thought of creating this rap did not seed in Raftaar's mind after the Bengaluru incident. It's an issue that he holds close to him and has always performed it at huge gatherings to give a social message that would probably change a few minds. The Bengaluru incident did trigger the need to make it available on a larger platform.

“I have been conveying my message to the society since two years now and after the Bengaluru incident I found it to be the best time to target a global audience via YouTube,” said Raftaar expressing his views on the incident.

‘Aurat’, is a memo to the society on how intentionally or unintentionally they discriminate between a girl and a boy, in everyday life. It explains that ‘short’ is in our mindset and not a girl’s attire. “During college fests, girls and boys are asked to stand separately with huge barriers in between them. The difference is created there itself.”

The rapper has released the song on YouTube, but he is still thinking if he should create a new video around it. Currently, he disappointed with the viewership on YouTube. “The rap has got a viewership of lakhs only, in case it was a party anthem the viewership would have reached to million. Here is the need of changing people’s ideology.”

Check out the rap

The rapper who doesn’t call himself a rapper but an artist is all set to release his first single for the album ‘Zero To Infinity’. The song is a party number, a tribute to all independent ladies who love partying. It is expected to be release around Valentine’s Day.

Furthermore, Red Bulls association Tour Bus is a swag-a-delic gig machine that travels across the country spreading the joy of awesome music. Raftaar will be performing for the same in Jamsedhpur at XLRI college on 14 January.