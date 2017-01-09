RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  09 Jan 2017 19:24 |  By RnMTeam

Raftaar releases 'Aurat' post Bengaluru incident

MUMBAI: Bengaluru's night of horror left the nation shocked - both the unruly mob and the deserted lane incident. But, it's not the time to lock one's self in the bathroom as a post reposted by Mallika Arora Khan read. It's time to stand up and fight against this uncivilised lot, as rightly put by Akshay Kumar.

Yes, the Bollywood industry has come in the open to talk about an issue that cannot be hidden in the closet any longer. The sounds of it have to reach the nation and women. It's time to stop the cultural lecture and the never ending discrimination.

Keeping these thoughts in mind rapper Raftaar recently uploaded a rap titled 'Aurat'. The thought of creating this rap did not seed in Raftaar's mind after the Bengaluru incident. It's an issue that he holds close to him and has always performed it at huge gatherings to give a social message that would probably change a few minds. The Bengaluru incident did trigger the need to make it available on a larger platform.

“I have been conveying my message to the society since two years now and after the Bengaluru incident I found it to be the best time to target a global audience via YouTube,” said Raftaar expressing his views on the incident.

‘Aurat’, is a memo to the society on how intentionally or unintentionally they discriminate between a girl and a boy, in everyday life. It explains that ‘short’ is in our mindset and not a girl’s attire. “During college fests, girls and boys are asked to stand separately with huge barriers in between them. The difference is created there itself.”

The rapper has released the song on YouTube, but he is still thinking if he should create a new video around it. Currently, he disappointed with the viewership on YouTube. “The rap has got a viewership of lakhs only, in case it was a party anthem the viewership would have reached to million. Here is the need of changing people’s ideology.”

Check out the rap

The rapper who doesn’t call himself a rapper but an artist is all set to release his first single for the album ‘Zero To Infinity’. The song is a party number, a tribute to all independent ladies who love partying. It is expected to be release around Valentine’s Day.

Furthermore, Red Bulls association Tour Bus is a swag-a-delic gig machine that travels across the country spreading the joy of awesome music. Raftaar will be performing for the same in Jamsedhpur at XLRI college on 14 January.

Tags
Raftaar Bengaluru Aurat Red Bull Tour Bus YpuTube Jamesdhpur XLRI college
Related news
News | 04 Jan 2017

Raftaar visits Dubai Healthcare City to meet fan

MUMBAI: Just like every year, rapper Raftaar traveled to Dubai with his show on the New Year's eve, with fans attending it from all over the globe. This year was special since Raftaar dropped in at Dubai Healthcare City to meet a fan who could not keep a date with the rapper's concert.

read more
News | 04 Jan 2017

Get crazy with 'Go Pagal' from Jolly LLB 2

MUMBAI: Bollywood Khiladi Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi’s upcoming February release 'Jolly LLB 2's first single is out. The song ‘ Go Pagal’ is themed on Holi Festival that will take you back to the 11-year-old song ‘ Do me a favor’ from the movie ‘Waqt’.

read more
News | 30 Dec 2016

Mike Posner's India tour announced; Prateek Kuhad to join as supporting act

MUMBAI: Acclaimed songwriter and record producer Mike Posner of the ‘I Took A Pill in Ibiza’ fame will perform in three Indian cities in the next month, January 2017.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
SpotboyE awards Bollywood with 'SpotboyE Salaams'

MUMBAI: SpotboyE.com of 9X Media is all set to honour the best in Bollywood in 2016 with The Sporead more

Press Releases
Thane Traffic Police in association with Red FM organises the 'Road Safety Week'

MUMBAI: The 28th Road Safety Campaign 2017 as part of the Road Safety Mission in association witread more

Press Releases
Mastiii's initiative #BanoDheet trends on Twitter

MUMBAI: Mastiii, a music, and youth channel has created a huge impact with its awareness initiatiread more

Press Releases
Steve Aoki and BUQU drop tasty new 'Cake Me' power bank at 2017 CES

MUMBAI: BUQU (pronounced BOO-KOO), a pioneer in fashion forward charging accessories has teamed read more

News
'MTV Unplugged' to air on MTV and MTV Beats

MUMBAI: 'Royal Stag Barrel Select MTV Unplugged' is back with its sixth season and as rread more

top# 5 articles

1
'The Shins' new album 'Heartworms' out on March 10

MUMBAI; Following their warmly received Halloween gift to fans in the form of 'Dead Alive', The Shins are pleased to announce the release of their...read more

2
G.V. Prakash dedicates new single to Jallikattu

MUMBAI: Composer G.V. Prakash Kumar's new Tamil single ‘Kombu Vacha Singamda’ has been dedicated to Jallikattu, the popular and ancient bull-taming...read more

3
Mariah Carey quits social media

MUMBAI: Singer Mariah Carey has quit social media indefinitely following her disastrous New Year's Eve performance. The 47-year-old singer spoke...read more

4
Amaal sings for 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania'; bags 'Mubarakan'

MUMBAI: Amaal Malik, who ended 2016 in high notes, has lent his voice to a song in 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania’. It is an upbeat and fun dance track...read more

5
JLo yet to tell family about Drake

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez wants to keep her relationship with rapper Drake "easy, light and fun". She hasn't been "gushing" about her...read more

videos

more from the web
more from RNM

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group