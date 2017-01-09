RadioandMusic
Mariah Carey quits social media

MUMBAI: Singer Mariah Carey has quit social media indefinitely following her disastrous New Year's Eve performance.

The 47-year-old singer spoke about her decision in an audio clip released Sunday, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"I'm going to take a break from media moments, social media moments," she said in the audio clip posted on Twitter.

She added: "Although I am going to fulfil my professional obligations, this is an important time for me to finally take a moment for myself and to deal with my loved ones and to prepare for my upcoming tour in March… I can't wait to sing for you again."

The ‘Touch My Body’ hitmaker is scheduled to return to stage for her US tour on 15 March.

Carey was trashed on social media after she walked off the stage in Times Square in New York due to a technical default during her performance. She said that her feelings are hurt "but I'm working through this and I'm truly grateful for my fans and my true friends who have been so supportive in this time."

(Source: IANS)

Mariah Carey social media quit Singer Touch My Body news
