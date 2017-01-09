RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  09 Jan 2017 16:56 |  By RnMTeam

G.V. Prakash dedicates new single to Jallikattu

MUMBAI: Composer G.V. Prakash Kumar's new Tamil single ‘Kombu Vacha Singamda’ has been dedicated to Jallikattu, the popular and ancient bull-taming sport which was banned by Supreme Court last year.

With Pongal just around the corner, Prakash says the proceeds earned through the song will be used for struggling farmers' families.

"It's a motivational song which will encourage everybody to support Jallikattu. The revenue we earn through downloads of this song will be given to the struggling families of farmers. The song will be released on Pongal day," Prakash told IANS.

Based on the reception to the song, a call will be taken whether to shoot a video or not.

The single has lyrics by Arunraja Kamaraj, who has also crooned some portion of the song.

In Jallikattu, a bull vaulter is expected to hang on to the bull's hump for a stipulated distance or hold on to the hump for a minimum of three jumps made by the bull. Many young men die or get wounded in the process.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
G.V. Prakash Jallikattu Kombu Vacha Singamda Arunraja Kamaraj
Related news
News | 02 Mar 2015

Had to shed inhibitions to become actor: G.V. Prakash

MUMBAI: Composer-turned-actor G.V. Prakash Kumar, who made his acting debut in Tamil horror-thriller ‘Darling’, said he had shed some inhibitions before donning the actor's hat.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
SpotboyE awards Bollywood with 'SpotboyE Salaams'

MUMBAI: SpotboyE.com of 9X Media is all set to honour the best in Bollywood in 2016 with The Sporead more

Press Releases
Thane Traffic Police in association with Red FM organises the 'Road Safety Week'

MUMBAI: The 28th Road Safety Campaign 2017 as part of the Road Safety Mission in association witread more

Press Releases
Mastiii's initiative #BanoDheet trends on Twitter

MUMBAI: Mastiii, a music, and youth channel has created a huge impact with its awareness initiatiread more

Press Releases
Steve Aoki and BUQU drop tasty new 'Cake Me' power bank at 2017 CES

MUMBAI: BUQU (pronounced BOO-KOO), a pioneer in fashion forward charging accessories has teamed read more

News
'MTV Unplugged' to air on MTV and MTV Beats

MUMBAI: 'Royal Stag Barrel Select MTV Unplugged' is back with its sixth season and as rread more

top# 5 articles

1
Mariah Carey quits social media

MUMBAI: Singer Mariah Carey has quit social media indefinitely following her disastrous New Year's Eve performance. The 47-year-old singer spoke...read more

2
Amaal sings for 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania'; bags 'Mubarakan'

MUMBAI: Amaal Malik, who ended 2016 in high notes, has lent his voice to a song in 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania’. It is an upbeat and fun dance track...read more

3
JLo yet to tell family about Drake

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez wants to keep her relationship with rapper Drake "easy, light and fun". She hasn't been "gushing" about her...read more

4
Arjun Kanungo's 'Ek Dafaa' to release this week

MUMBAI: The charming Arjun Kanungo is back in the news. Kanungo who launched his single ‘Ek Daffa’ at EVC on 17 December 2016, is set to release the...read more

5
I love celebration of melody in songs: Sadhana Sargam

MUMBAI: Singer Sadhana Sargam, who has worked in Bollywood and other regional film industries, says she enjoys melodious songs, adding that film...read more

videos

more from the web
more from RNM

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group