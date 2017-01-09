G.V. Prakash dedicates new single to Jallikattu

MUMBAI: Composer G.V. Prakash Kumar's new Tamil single ‘Kombu Vacha Singamda’ has been dedicated to Jallikattu, the popular and ancient bull-taming sport which was banned by Supreme Court last year.

With Pongal just around the corner, Prakash says the proceeds earned through the song will be used for struggling farmers' families.

"It's a motivational song which will encourage everybody to support Jallikattu. The revenue we earn through downloads of this song will be given to the struggling families of farmers. The song will be released on Pongal day," Prakash told IANS.

Based on the reception to the song, a call will be taken whether to shoot a video or not.

The single has lyrics by Arunraja Kamaraj, who has also crooned some portion of the song.

In Jallikattu, a bull vaulter is expected to hang on to the bull's hump for a stipulated distance or hold on to the hump for a minimum of three jumps made by the bull. Many young men die or get wounded in the process.

(Source: IANS)