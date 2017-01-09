Control ALT Delete announces lineup of its tenth edition

MUMBAI: Control ALT Delete, which started six years ago is a crowd-funded movement, involving the entire ecosystem of the independent music development and circumstances in the country to bring about a gig utilising everyone's potency and handouts.

It is the tenth edition of Control ALT Delete and it is coming to Mumbai on 11-12 February 2017 at Roaring Farm, Malad.

Now, look at the massive lineup which features a generous mix of the famous and the unheard artists across genres in the country's independent music vision.

Artists like Carnage inC, Ioish, Chaos, Gumbal, Killibrium, OX7GEN, Sceptre-India, Paraphoniks, Orchid, Sapta, Karajimo, Nush Lewis, Plague Throat, Dhruv Visvanath, MOSKO, Zoya Music, Lawntuba, Makethescene! (MTS!), Swadesi, Zokova, The Family Cheese, EmiWay, Dopeadelicz, SHEPHERD, The Ritornellos, Ramya Pothuri, The Circus, Jishnu Short Round' Guha, Mumbais Finest, Demonic Resurrection, Enkore, Komorebi, DIVINE, Kalab, and Khasi bloodz will be performing for two days across five stages. That’s all about it.

Control ALT Delete, which has no sponsors, brings its own brand of DIY chaos to stir the rich independent musical heritage from across the country.