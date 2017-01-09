Arjun Kanungo's 'Ek Dafaa' to release this week

MUMBAI: The charming Arjun Kanungo is back in the news. Kanungo who launched his single ‘Ek Daffa’ at EVC on 17 December 2016, is set to release the single on 13 January 2017.

The single ‘Ek Daffa’ will be out on Sony Music, India.

Pop star Arjun’s gift for all his fans for the New Year seems to be grand as his twitter timeline has been crowded with questions on his soon to release single called ‘Ek Dafaa’. The single will have its audio and lyric video release on 13 January while the main video will be out later in the month.

Arjun Kanungo fans, who call themselves Fanungo, have been asking the talented singer, composer about his new release.

