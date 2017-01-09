RadioandMusic
News |  09 Jan 2017 19:56 |  By Mallika Deb

Amaal sings for 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania'; bags 'Mubarakan'

MUMBAI: Amaal Malik, who ended 2016 in high notes, has lent his voice to a song in 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania’.

It is an upbeat and fun dance track titled ‘Surrender Hua'. In the video of the song Varun Dhawan will be seen wooing Alia Bhatt, in desi style. The song dates back to the 90's approach of songwriting, sequence of dance steps and heroic activities.

​​According to Amaal, his voice suits Varun Dhawan's character and his age in the film. “I did a scratch rendered in 15-20 minutes and it was appreciated by Karan Johar and Shashank Khaitan who felt my voice did justice to the song.”

Also, this is the first time Malik will be the on-screen voice of Varun Dhawan. ‘Surrender Hua’ is also composed by Amaal Mallik, lyrics are penned by Shabbir Ahmed and the choreography is done by Ganesh Acharya. With catchy and youth-oriented lyrics this song promises to win hearts and make you ‘surrender’ to its vibrancy and zeal.

Earlier, in an interview with Radioandmusic.com Amaal has shared a bit more about the song. “Badrinath songs are very young in their approach and sound production. The voices are going to be much younger, and you will not expect such voices in such a song. Instruments are more rooted, mostly Indian arrangements. To make it unique I have utilised instruments like Ukulele, Electric Guitars, Dhols and Nagaddas and an Ektara. It has the sound of the land, mitti ki khushboo with a thumping bass line so that youngsters like it even more. Briefly, I would say, my composition is an absolute boy and girl quintessential dance number with quirky lyrics that can relate to a relationship trauma with a smile.”

Get a quick look of the song here:

Starring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt the film is slated to release on 10 March 2017 under Dharma Productions. In addition, written and directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde, ‘Mubarakan’ is an upcoming Indian romantic comedy film starring Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz and Athiya Shetty in lead roles.

Wait, that’s not the end. Amaal has been roped in ‘Mubarakan', where he will be composing two promotional songs. According to him, ‘Mubarakan’ happened to be a ‘last minute’ venture.

