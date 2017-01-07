RadioandMusic
editorial
News |  07 Jan 2017 10:01 |  By RnMTeam

Trending Songs: Dance to these tunes this weekend

MUMBAI: As we are already knocking the door of another weekend, we are ready with a new playlist. Check out Radioandmusic.com’s specially curated list of trending songs.

Zaalima – Raees

Song: Zaalima

Music: JAM8

Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya

Singers: Arijit Singh and Harshdeep Kaur

Music On: Zee Music

Watch the video:

Amour – Kaabil

Song: Mon Amour

Singer: Vishal Dadlani

Music: Rajesh Roshan

Lyrics: Manoj Muntashir

Programmer: Abhijit Vaghani

Arranger: Dhrubajit Gogoi

Music Label: T-Series

Watch the video:

Naina – Dangal

Song: Naina

Singer: Arijit Singh

Music: Pritam

Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya

Sound Designer: Shajith Koyeri

Recording Engineers: Kaushik Das, Ashwin Kulkarni, Himanshu Shirlekar, Aaroh Velankar, Julian Mascarenhas

Vocal Conductor: Akashdeep Sengupta and Kaushik Das

Watch the video:

Pehli Dafa

Song: Pehli Dafa

Singer: Atif Aslam

Music: Shiraz Uppal

Lyrics: Shakeel Sohail

Music On: T-Series

Watch the video:

Panchiyaa ft. Amit Trivedi and V Selvaganesh

Song: Panchiyaa

Composed by: Amit Trivedi and V Selvaganesh

Singer: Amit Trivedi

Music On: Dewar's India

Watch the video:

Backbone

Song: Backbone

Singer: Hardy Sandhu

Lyrics: Jaani

Composed By: B Praak

Label: Sony Music

Watch the video:

Darmiyaan

Song: Darmiyaan

Singers: Yasser Desai and Sumedha Karmahe

Composer: Piyush Shankar

Lyricist: Yasser Desai and Piyush Shankar

Music Label: Zee Music Company

Watch the video:

Nashe Si Chadh Gayi: Remix

Video Edited by: VJ Tarang

Remixed by: Aqeel Ali

Song Credits:

Originally Song: Nashe Si Chadh Gayi

Singer: Arijit Singh

Music: Vishal and Shekhar

Lyrics: Jaideep Sahni

French Vocals: Caralisa Monteiro

Songs Produced by: Mikey McCleary

Watch the video:

Tags
Zaalima JAM8 Amitabh Bhattacharya Arijit Singh Harshdeep Kaur Panchiyaa Amit Trivedi V Selvaganesh The Dewarists Pehli Dafa Atif Aslam
