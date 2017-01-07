Trending Songs: Dance to these tunes this weekend
MUMBAI: As we are already knocking the door of another weekend, we are ready with a new playlist. Check out Radioandmusic.com’s specially curated list of trending songs.
Zaalima – Raees
Song: Zaalima
Music: JAM8
Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya
Singers: Arijit Singh and Harshdeep Kaur
Music On: Zee Music
Watch the video:
Amour – Kaabil
Song: Mon Amour
Singer: Vishal Dadlani
Music: Rajesh Roshan
Lyrics: Manoj Muntashir
Programmer: Abhijit Vaghani
Arranger: Dhrubajit Gogoi
Music Label: T-Series
Watch the video:
Naina – Dangal
Song: Naina
Singer: Arijit Singh
Music: Pritam
Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya
Sound Designer: Shajith Koyeri
Recording Engineers: Kaushik Das, Ashwin Kulkarni, Himanshu Shirlekar, Aaroh Velankar, Julian Mascarenhas
Vocal Conductor: Akashdeep Sengupta and Kaushik Das
Watch the video:
Pehli Dafa
Song: Pehli Dafa
Singer: Atif Aslam
Music: Shiraz Uppal
Lyrics: Shakeel Sohail
Music On: T-Series
Watch the video:
Panchiyaa ft. Amit Trivedi and V Selvaganesh
Song: Panchiyaa
Composed by: Amit Trivedi and V Selvaganesh
Singer: Amit Trivedi
Music On: Dewar's India
Watch the video:
Backbone
Song: Backbone
Singer: Hardy Sandhu
Lyrics: Jaani
Composed By: B Praak
Label: Sony Music
Watch the video:
Darmiyaan
Song: Darmiyaan
Singers: Yasser Desai and Sumedha Karmahe
Composer: Piyush Shankar
Lyricist: Yasser Desai and Piyush Shankar
Music Label: Zee Music Company
Watch the video:
Nashe Si Chadh Gayi: Remix
Video Edited by: VJ Tarang
Remixed by: Aqeel Ali
Song Credits:
Originally Song: Nashe Si Chadh Gayi
Singer: Arijit Singh
Music: Vishal and Shekhar
Lyrics: Jaideep Sahni
French Vocals: Caralisa Monteiro
Songs Produced by: Mikey McCleary
Watch the video: