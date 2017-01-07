Aditi Singh Sharma to perform for Indian Navy

MUMBAI: The 'Choomantar' singer, Aditi Singh Sharma will be performing for Indian Navy officers at the Eastern Naval Command, Vizag on 9 January 2017.

Confirming the same the singer says, "I wanted to do the show for the Navy officers because I am a very patriotic person."

Singh who is extremely excited about performing for the men who protect us had to face a few initial hiccups in getting the final performance date.

Initially, the navy show was slated for 10 December 2016, but it was postponed due to Vardah cyclone warning in Vizag and navy mishap. But the singer was adamant on going ahead with the show. Thus, she worked out on her dates with a lot of difficulties to accommodate the show.

This is Singh's very first show for the navy. "It is an honour for me to performed for the Navy. In fact, I am a very big fan of the armed forces," ended the singer.