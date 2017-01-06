Shalmali Kholgade did homework for 'Dil Hai Hindustani'

MUMBAI: When one's set to judge a reality show with international contestants, it's bound to be challenging. For, our usually Hindi songs may or may not sound like they have to us, before. But, when the format of the show is to provide a platform to all the Hindi music lovers, all one can say is 'Dil Hai Hindustani'.

Something similar is happening with Star Plus' upcoming reality show 'Dil Hai Hindustani' judge Shalmali Kholgade. The singer found the international contestants singing a bit distracting in the beginning, but she set certain parameters to judge them. "When we see something unusual it can be a distracting factor. Hindi with that accent! Having said that the talent is so immense that I feel some talent surprise us," stated the singer.

So, what is it that Kholgade will take care of while selecting the contestants? "Sense of music and performance is important for me. So, it will play a big part for me. Also, singing from the heart and in one's own voice. I am looking for that," said 'Pareshan' singer.

The singer also went on to do some detailed research work around old Hindi songs for the show. "I started doing my homework since I got to know about this show. I had to listen to more music to make myself aware of what's happening in the music. This was also to understand contestants performance better."

During the learning period, Kholgade also came across a lot of old songs. "I have listened to a lot of old songs during my research and I will always be grateful to 'Dil Hai Hindustani' for it."

The singer further stated that her classical influence has been Kumar Gandharva, Aarti Ankalikar and then Michael Jackson, Queens. "In between, I did not hear much. Now I feel that I have learnt a lot in the last couple of months to be updated with the show," added the singer.

'Dil Hai Hindustani' goes on-air from 7 January 2017.