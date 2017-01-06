RadioandMusic
Comments (0)
Relive 'love' with Atif Aslam's 'Pehli Dafa'

MUMBAI: The trend of music videos is back and we are completely loving it, as it reminds us of the days when we watched our favourite singers, act, and sing. There were a few who left an impression on the young minds back in the 90s with their music and singer Atif Aslam was definitely one of them.

We have seen Atif in film song videos over the years, but 2017 marks his comeback in the music video space. Now, best known as singles. The singer has released his latest single 'Pehli Dafa'.

The song features Bollywood actress Ileana D’Cruz and Atif Aslam. The soulful music composition is done by Shiraz Uppal and the lyrics are penned by Shakeel Sohail. T-series has launched this single.

'Pehli Dafa' will take you back in time, when you felt love for the first time.

Check the song below -

Atif Aslam Ileana D’cruz Pehli Dafa Shiraz Uppal Shakeel Sohail T-Series
