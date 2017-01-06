Justin Bieber to perform in India?

MUMBAI: There is some good news for all the Justin Bieber fans. Wondering what it is? Well, if this comes true this will be one of the biggest entertainment developments of 2017, for Bieber fans.

We are sure that a lot of hearts have started racing so; we will let the cat out of the bag. According to a leading daily the singer is all set to perform in Mumbai. Yes, you heard it right.

If the reports are to be believed the 'Love Yourself' singer will be in the city around May. His visit to India will be a part of his Purpose Tour in Asia.

In Mumbai, the singer will perform at DY Patil Stadium. The other Asian cities that the singer will perform in are Tel Aviv in Israel and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to the reports.

Unfortunately, the reports of Bieber performing in India haven't seen the light of day in the past. We hope 2017 turns out to be different.