News |  06 Jan 2017 11:48 |  By RnMTeam

Justin Bieber abandons his puppy

MUMBAI: Singer Justin Bieber has abandoned his ailing puppy Tod, a seven-month-old Chow Chow.

The ‘Sorry’ hitmaker has come under fire after he left his puppy with his backing dancer C.J. Salvador just a few months after he adopted him, and now Salvador is desperately trying to raise as much cash as possible so that the canine can undergo lifesaving surgery on his hips, reports tmz.com.

Salvador has now set up a GoFundMe page online, a website known for crowd funding and fundraising, in the hope of raising the money so that Tod can have the operation rather than being euthanised.

Salvador posted an image of Tod playing in the snow on his Facebook account.

"Tod is a 7-month-old chow chow born with a birth defect called 'sever hip dysplacia'. Long story short, by the time he turns 1, he wont be able to walk, run, let alone play. This condition presents us with two options: 1: is to put him down (which I refuse to do) 2: let him go through a very specialized surgery.

"The surgery however, will cost around $8000. So I am humbly asking you to donate anything. Anything would be greatly appreciated," he posted.

Although the post went up only a few hours ago, the target has already been met and Salvador is planning to use the rest of the money raised to fund Tod's rehabilitation.

"Words can't describe how amazing it is to wake up and see that we've reached the goal and then some. The extra money is actually going to go to his rehabilitation and his physical therapy, which he's going to need a lot. Thank you guys so so much for making my birthday wishes come true," he said in a video which too was posted along with the image," Salvador said.

Although Bieber reportedly made approximately $56 million last year, Salvador didn't feel it was right to ask the pop star for money, tmz.com reported.

He wrote on his social media account that his family had "adopted" the dog and he "did not ask Justin for money because he has nothing to do with the situation".

This is not the first time when Bieber has abandoned his pet. He previously took on a monkey, hamster and a snake and then dismissed them within the first few months.

(Source: IANS)

