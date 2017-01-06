RadioandMusic
06 Jan 2017

Ed Sheeran unveils two singles

MUMBAI: Two-time Grammy-winning singer Ed Sheeran released two singles – ‘Shape Of You’ and ‘Castle On The Hill’ -- on Friday.

The songs mark his first new music in nearly two years, reports people.com.

"Hello 2017! I've been working hard on the new material and I hope you can be as excited about it as I am," Sheeran said in a statement.

"I really wanted to show two different sides to my music that I'm equally as passionate about and I just knew I wanted to roll with two songs at the same time. I'm absolutely buzzing to be back."

‘Shape Of You’ is co-produced by Sheeran, and co-written by Steve Mac and Johnny McDaid.

‘Castle On The Hill’, written and produced by Sheeran and Benny Blanco, pays homage to his English hometown of Framlingham, Suffolk.

His most recent album ‘x’ was released in June 2014.

(Source: IANS)

