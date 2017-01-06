RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  06 Jan 2017 12:08 |  By RnMTeam

Concert to celebrate a musical journey of three generations of Roshans

MUMBAI: With a combination of youngster and veteran singers and a 50 piece orchestra, legendary music director Rajesh Roshan will conduct a concert titled ‘Roshan Se Roshan Tak’ in Thane and Vadodara on January 28 and February 11 respectively to commemorate the journey of three generations of his family.

The show will be a series of 25 songs composed by his father Roshanlal Nagrath, better known as Roshan, to some of the super hit songs of his brother Rakesh Roshan's films that were composed by him and few latest hits of his nephew and Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan.

About the selection process of the song, Rajesh Roshan said: "It was a difficult process for us to choose songs as the list of hit songs were quite long and there are memories and nostalgia attached to those songs. In fact, I think we should do a part two of the concert with some more songs."

"I am very excited about the fact that for two hours, with live orchestra, we will be bringing back the golden era of Hindi film songs on stage and the audience will be enjoying the old world charm"

Partnered by 92.7 Big FM, the concert is featuring singers like Sudesh Bhosle, Palak Muchhal, Jubin Nautiyal, Udit Narayan, Sadhana Sargam, Babul Supriyo, Mohammad Aziz, Shivranjani, Amay Date, and Pratibha Baghel.

Talking about her participation in the concert, Palak said: "I am one of the young singers who have grown up listening to Roshanji's music. So feeling very fortunate to be a part of such a huge concert where I will be singing the title song of 'Kaabil' from the upcoming film of Hrithik Roshan which is composed by Rajesh sir."

Asked about the date clash of "Kaabil" and "Raees" which are releasing on the same day - January 25, Rajesh Roshan said: "As I have composed songs for 'Kaabil' and got to know from Bhushan ji (Kumar of T-Series, music producer of the film) that the songs are receiving good response from listeners, I am happy. However, I would second the opinion of Rakesh ji (Roshan, producer) that clashing dates of two big films is not only bad for the business of the film but for the film industry. I hope both of them will do well."

(Source : IANS)

Tags
Rajesh Roshan Roshan Se Roshan Tak Thane Vadodara Roshanlal Nagrath Rakesh Roshan Hrithik Roshan Big FM Sudesh Bhosle Palak Muchhal Jubin Nautiyal Udit Narayan Sadhana Sargam Babul Supriyo Mohammad Aziz Shivranjani Amay Date Pratibha Baghel Kaabil Raees Bhushan
Related news
News | 05 Jan 2017

Meiyang to sing 'Laila ho Laila' recreated version

MUMBAI: Actress Sunny Leone sizzled in the video of the new version of ‘Laila ho Laila’ from the 1980 film ‘Qurbani’. Soon, actor-singer Meiyang Chang will be heard in another version of the popular song.

read more
News | 05 Jan 2017

Raees track 'Zaalima', Arijit's first 2017 release

MUMBAI: Arijit Singh ruled 2016 with tracks like 'Bolna', 'Nashe Si Chadh Gayi', 'Channa Mereya' and 'Mehram' amongst others and 2017 will be no different. The singer is most wanted in the music industry, thus, he will have a fair share of musical contribution in 2017 and the churn begins now.

read more
News | 03 Jan 2017

I find dancing to my songs very embarrassing: 'Laila Main Laila' singer Pawni Pandey

MUMBAI: One of the most talked about remakes of 2016 'Laila Main Laila' starring Sunny Leone and Shah Rukh Khan made it to every New Year party and we are sure that every man and woman danced to its beats, but one.

read more

RnM Biz

News
FM broadcasters asked to air public interest jingles

NEW DELHI: All FM Radio channels are expected to broadcast public interest announcements as may bread more

News
BARC India Week 52: Mastiii leads; 9XO makes a comeback

MUMBAI: In week 52 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R) Mastiii continread more

Press Releases
Maxus co-creates innovative III tier radio campaign for Sonata

MUMBAI: Starting the year on a high note, Maxus partnered with Big FM to co-create and conceptualread more

Interviews
EVC already in the elite league of music festivals: UMG's CEO Devraj Sanyal

MUMBAI: A few kilometers away from Pune and Lonavala's densely populated region, resides a quainread more

News
UK vinyl sales reach 25-year high
(Image Courtesy: The Guardian)

MUMBAI: Vinyl sales topped three million last year, the highest in the UK in 25 years, officials read more

top# 5 articles

1
Mika Singh wants Yo Yo Honey Singh back

MUMBAI: Yo Yo Honey Singh who gave the Bollywood music industry hit songs like 'Chaar Botal Vodka', 'Yaar Naa Miley' and 'Lungi Dance' amongst others...read more

2
Great time to be making music in India: Rahul Ram

MUMBAI: Indo-rock fusion band Indian Ocean's bass guitarist and lead vocalist Rahul Ram says the whole process of making and releasing music has been...read more

3
Folk Music highlight of Festival of India in Cambodia in January and February

NEW DELHI: Rajasthani folk music and dance will be the highlight of a Festival of India being organized in Cambodia this month. Being held from 10...read more

4
Ayushmann Khurrana goes Bangla with 'Orrey Mon'

MUMBAI: Actor-singer Ayushmann Khurrana is known for his Hindi-Punjabi tracks in Bollywood, but the singer has stepped out of his comfort zone with '...read more

5
Kanye West working on fashion projects

MUMBAI: Rapper Kanye West is working on a new collection for his apparel and footwear brand Yeezy, says a source. "He sounded great. He said he was...read more

videos

more from the web
more from RNM

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group