Concert to celebrate a musical journey of three generations of Roshans

MUMBAI: With a combination of youngster and veteran singers and a 50 piece orchestra, legendary music director Rajesh Roshan will conduct a concert titled ‘Roshan Se Roshan Tak’ in Thane and Vadodara on January 28 and February 11 respectively to commemorate the journey of three generations of his family.

The show will be a series of 25 songs composed by his father Roshanlal Nagrath, better known as Roshan, to some of the super hit songs of his brother Rakesh Roshan's films that were composed by him and few latest hits of his nephew and Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan.

About the selection process of the song, Rajesh Roshan said: "It was a difficult process for us to choose songs as the list of hit songs were quite long and there are memories and nostalgia attached to those songs. In fact, I think we should do a part two of the concert with some more songs."

"I am very excited about the fact that for two hours, with live orchestra, we will be bringing back the golden era of Hindi film songs on stage and the audience will be enjoying the old world charm"

Partnered by 92.7 Big FM, the concert is featuring singers like Sudesh Bhosle, Palak Muchhal, Jubin Nautiyal, Udit Narayan, Sadhana Sargam, Babul Supriyo, Mohammad Aziz, Shivranjani, Amay Date, and Pratibha Baghel.

Talking about her participation in the concert, Palak said: "I am one of the young singers who have grown up listening to Roshanji's music. So feeling very fortunate to be a part of such a huge concert where I will be singing the title song of 'Kaabil' from the upcoming film of Hrithik Roshan which is composed by Rajesh sir."

Asked about the date clash of "Kaabil" and "Raees" which are releasing on the same day - January 25, Rajesh Roshan said: "As I have composed songs for 'Kaabil' and got to know from Bhushan ji (Kumar of T-Series, music producer of the film) that the songs are receiving good response from listeners, I am happy. However, I would second the opinion of Rakesh ji (Roshan, producer) that clashing dates of two big films is not only bad for the business of the film but for the film industry. I hope both of them will do well."

