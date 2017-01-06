RadioandMusic
News |  06 Jan 2017 19:44 |  By RnMTeam

Arjun Vagale and Ramiro Lopez collaborate on 'We Are Odd'

MUMBAI: Arjun Vagale, one of the country’s leading electronic music exports has joined forces with Spanish DJ and producer Ramiro Lopez for their first collaborative effort ‘We Are Odd’.

Today, 6 January 2016, Arjun shared a post on his Instagram account declaring the same.

According to Arjun, it is the force as well as aim to create something new and unusual. Their first release titled ‘We Are Odd’ includes two tracks 'Odd Ball' and 'Even Flow'. Both the tracks contain left-of-centre dance-floor techno tunes and it will be released on 20 January 2017 on Odd Recordings.

Odd Recordings is a futuristic new Indo-Spanish cross-pollinized record label with an emphasis on the raw side of techno, run by Arjun Vagale and Ramiro Lopez.

Give it a listen: oddCAST 012, hosted by Arjun Vagale and Ramiro Lopez

