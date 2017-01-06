RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  06 Jan 2017 16:09 |  By RnMTeam

AR Rahman, son ring in birthday together

(Image credit: IANS)
(Image credit: IANS)

MUMBAI: Double Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman and his son Ameen celebrated their birthday together here at his residence on Friday amid family and close friends.

Rahman turned 50 on Friday.

"Around midnight, his family made him cut a birthday cake. It's also his son Ameen's birthday which makes the day even more special for Rahman," a source close to the Mozart of Madras told IANS.

The source added that a party has been planned by Rahman for industry friends on Friday evening.

Filmmaker Bharat Bala was one of the few guests to personally extend birthday wishes to Rahman.

His fans on social media have been trending the hashtag ARR 50 since Thursday night.

On the special occasion, Rahman's sister Isshrath Quadhre has dedicated her Mash Up cover version of Rahman's songs to her brother.

The video will be played on several television channels on today.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
AR Rahman son Oscar composer Isshrath Quadhre Bharat Bala
Related news
News | 06 Jan 2017

Rahman turns 50, film celebs hail him as 'God's special child'

MUMBAI: Iconic composer-singer AR Rahman, who has not just mesmerised music lovers and is credited with changing the sound of Indian film music, but also made the country proud with his Oscar and Grammy wins, turned 50 on Friday.

read more
News | 06 Jan 2017

Birthday Special: 15 facts that you should know about AR Rahman

MUMBAI: 6 January 2017 marks music maestro AR Rahman's 50th birthday. AR Rahman, the globally acclaimed composer’s musical outlook defines how influential he has been throughout the years.

read more
News | 06 Jan 2017

Rahman's rearranged version of 'Take it Easy, Urvashi' to air on 'MTV Unplugged'

MUMBAI: Early last month music maestro AR Rahman took to social media seeking contribution from his fans to rearrange the lyrics of his hit song 'Take it Easy, Urvashi'.

read more

RnM Biz

News
'MTV Unplugged' to air on MTV and MTV Beats

MUMBAI: 'Royal Stag Barrel Select MTV Unplugged' is back with its sixth season and as rread more

News
FM broadcasters asked to air public interest jingles

NEW DELHI: All FM Radio channels are expected to broadcast public interest announcements as may bread more

News
BARC India Week 52: Mastiii leads; 9XO makes a comeback

MUMBAI: In week 52 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R) Mastiii continread more

Press Releases
Maxus co-creates innovative III tier radio campaign for Sonata

MUMBAI: Starting the year on a high note, Maxus partnered with Big FM to co-create and conceptualread more

Interviews
EVC already in the elite league of music festivals: UMG's CEO Devraj Sanyal

MUMBAI: A few kilometers away from Pune and Lonavala's densely populated region, resides a quainread more

top# 5 articles

1
Shekhar Suman to pay tribute to legendary singers

MUMBAI: Actor-host Shekhar Suman is set to pay a musical tribute to legendary singers Kishore Kumar, Mukesh, Mohammed Rafi and Manna Dey by putting...read more

2
Birthday Special: 15 facts that you should know about AR Rahman

MUMBAI: 6 January 2017 marks music maestro AR Rahman's 50th birthday. AR Rahman, the globally acclaimed composer’s musical outlook defines how...read more

3
Justin Bieber to perform in India?

MUMBAI: There is some good news for all the Justin Bieber fans. Wondering what it is? Well, if this comes true this will be one of the biggest...read more

4
Shalmali Kholgade did homework for 'Dil Hai Hindustani'

MUMBAI: When one's set to judge a reality show with international contestants, it's bound to be challenging. For, our usually Hindi songs may or may...read more

5
Relive 'love' with Atif Aslam's 'Pehli Dafa'

MUMBAI: The trend of music videos is back and we are completely loving it, as it reminds us of the days when we watched our favourite singers, act,...read more

videos

more from the web
more from RNM

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group